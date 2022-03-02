UNC-Asheville vs. Charleston Southern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Charleston Southern @ UNC-Asheville

Regular Season Records: Charleston Southern 5-24; UNC-Asheville 16-13

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are 13-2 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Charleston Southern are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 2 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a win while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, sneaking past 98-96.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 92-86 to the Winthrop Eagles.

Charleston Southern’s defeat took them down to 5-24 while UNC-Asheville’s victory pulled them up to 16-13. A win for the Buccaneers would reverse both their bad luck and UNC-Asheville’s good luck. We’ll see if Charleston Southern manages to pull off that tough task or if the Bulldogs keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum — Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum — Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.