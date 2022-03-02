UNC-Asheville vs. Charleston Southern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing
Charleston Southern @ UNC-Asheville
Regular Season Records: Charleston Southern 5-24; UNC-Asheville 16-13
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are 13-2 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Charleston Southern are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 2 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a win while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.
UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, sneaking past 98-96.
Meanwhile, Charleston Southern was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 92-86 to the Winthrop Eagles.
Charleston Southern’s defeat took them down to 5-24 while UNC-Asheville’s victory pulled them up to 16-13. A win for the Buccaneers would reverse both their bad luck and UNC-Asheville’s good luck. We’ll see if Charleston Southern manages to pull off that tough task or if the Bulldogs keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bojangles Coliseum — Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 16, 2022 – UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Jan 08, 2022 – UNC-Asheville 82 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Jan 15, 2021 – UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 14, 2021 – UNC-Asheville 92 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 15, 2020 – UNC-Asheville 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 11, 2020 – UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Feb 27, 2019 – Charleston Southern 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
- Feb 09, 2019 – Charleston Southern 85 vs. UNC-Asheville 75
- Mar 01, 2018 – UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Feb 18, 2018 – UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 80
- Jan 15, 2018 – UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Feb 01, 2017 – UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Jan 14, 2017 – UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Feb 03, 2016 – UNC-Asheville 63 vs. Charleston Southern 55
- Jan 09, 2016 – UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73
