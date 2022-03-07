UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston odds, line: 2022 CAA Tournament semifinal picks, predictions from proven model

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in the semifinals of the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Tournament at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Charleston is 17-14, while UNC Wilmington is 22-8. The Seahawks swept the regular-season series between these teams.
- UNC Wilmington vs. College of Charleston spread: Charleston -1.5
- UNC Wilmington vs. College of Charleston over-under: 150 points
Featured Game | UNC-Wilmington Seahawks vs. College of Charleston Cougars
What you need to know about Charleston
Charleston lost four of its last six games of the regular season, including consecutive road losses at Drexel and Hofstra in its final two games. The Cougars bounced back in their rematch against Hofstra on Sunday, cruising to a 92-76 win. It was a dominant performance, as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never trailed.
They have won six of their last seven games as favorites and have covered the spread in five straight games overall. Senior forward John Meeks leads Charleston with 14.4 points per game. He is joined in double figures by freshman guard Reyne Smith, junior guard Brenden Tucker and senior guard Dimitrius Underwood.
What you need to know about UNC Wilmington
UNC Wilmington got off to an incredible start in conference play, winning each of its first nine games. The Seahawks lost four games down the stretch of the regular season, but they bounced back with wins over Drexel and Delaware to close out their campaign. They got off to a tremendous start in the conference tournament, blowing out Elon in a 75-58 final on Sunday.
Elon was leading by 12 points early in the first half, but UNC Wilmington outscored the Phoenix by 22 points in the second half. Senior guard Jaylen Sims leads the Seahawks with 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Senior guard Mike Okauru and junior guard Shykeim Phillips are both averaging double digits as well.
