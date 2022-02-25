‘Undercover Boss’ recognizes Dallas pizza manager’s work with youth sports

Anthony McDowell started getting suspicious when the production company documenting his work as a manager at Round Table Pizza near SMU wanted him to fly to Sacramento for a post-production meeting.
At pizza restaurants, especially one near a college campus, no one has much time for a break, much less time off for an on-camera interview 1,700-plus miles away.
McDowell and franchise co-owner Michael Stern politely declined.
But the production company insisted. McDowell had made an impression on Paul Damico, Round Table’s chief executive officer at the time. Eventually, the corporate owners had to come clean: The film crew was sent by the CBS reality series Undercover Boss.
McDowell, 53, has worked at the restaurant for five years. A former NFL player, he also runs a football program in Cedar Hill for underserved southern Dallas youth.
He put down the pizza cutter and headed to California, where he was recognized by Round Table Pizza’s corporate owner, Fat Brands, for his work outside the kitchen — in mentoring kids ages 4 to 12 on the field.
His story will be featured on Undercover Boss at 7 p.m. Friday on KTVT-TV (Channel 11). The show also visited locations in Elk Grove, Mich.; Spokane, Wash.; and Fort Bragg, Calif.
McDowell played football at Killeen High School and Texas Tech University before being taken in the eighth round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His league, which he started about 10 years ago, is called the Texas Buccaneers.
Each year, the Round Table Pizza location in Dallas contributes money to the league and allows him time to give attention to it, Stern said.
“Not only do we teach football but we also try to teach life lessons because I’ve been on the good side of life and I’ve been on the bad side of life,” McDowell said.
After leaving the NFL, McDowell was in and out of trouble. He served time in jail twice for drug-related convictions and was released most recently in 2012. His redemption was a story line for Undercover Boss.
“I try to tell my kids I have an A and B story,” McDowell said. “Everybody knows that I played in the league, but if you don’t take care of certain things in your life, you can go backward.”
McDowell went forward and joined Round Table Pizza in 2018. He knew Stern’s counterpart, franchise co-owner Shelby Jobe, from playing football with Jobe in Killeen. Stern also played high school football in California. When Stern and Jobe opened the SMU location in the Mockingbird Flats building, McDowell moved into management. He worked at the Frisco location and later the McKinney location before ending up at the SMU restaurant.
McDowell said he has always had people skills, but working in the food industry has helped him better understand the business.
“If I gave myself a grade, I’m probably more like a B-minus,” he said. “You always have room for improvement.”
When Round Table Pizza’s corporate leaders surveyed franchisees in search of inspirational stories from their employees, Stern and Jobe knew they had a candidate. Not knowing Undercover Boss was involved, Stern nominated McDowell because “we felt there was no better story out there within the company.”
A few weeks later, a production crew made arrangements for Damico, the former Round Table CEO, to follow McDowell. A disguised Damico introduced himself to McDowell as a New Yorker who had lost a winery and was looking into starting a pizza business. McDowell said he didn’t suspect it was Damico and was also thrown by the production crew’s thick British accents.
The crew filmed the segment involving McDowell in Undercover Boss style, showing Damico stumbling through routine kitchen duties. In a post-production interview, McDowell admitted that “we had to kick him to the side because we had to make sure our customers get their food on time.”
Damico said, “I thought I was pretty fast, but apparently not fast enough for Anthony.”
Damico appeared to be most impressed with McDowell’s business acumen. McDowell took Damico walking along with him for a business-to-business promotional effort in the neighborhood, explaining Round Table Pizza’s need for better marketing.
“I really am impressed that Anthony is taking the initiative to meet the locals and grow the business,” Damico said.
In McDowell’s role with his youth football league, he works to grow the league, emphasizing sportsmanship, safety and learning fundamentals.
“I want all my kids healthy at the end of the year. I want all my kids’ parents happy seeing their kids getting better from day one,” he said. “Then, down the line, when they say, ‘I appreciate Coach Mack,’ that’s success for me.”