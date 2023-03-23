Unemployment rate remains low for seventh consecutive month | Georgia

(The Center Square) — For the seventh directly month, Georgia’s unemployment rate remained at 3.1%, 0.5% underneath the nationwide reasonable in February.

The Georgia Department of Labor says the Peach State in January had the absolute best hard work power participation rate within the Southeast at 61% and likewise had the absolute best employment-to-population ratio within the area, 59.1%.

Jobs had been up within the Peach State by means of 135,100 (2.8%) in comparison to the similar time remaining 12 months, boosting the hired to 4,875,800, an all-time prime. All-time highs had been recorded in non-public schooling and well being products and services at 648,900 and recreational and hospitality with 510,900.

Professional, medical and technical products and services misplaced 2,100 jobs in February, whilst administrative and improve products and services used to be diminished by means of 1,300 positions and the sturdy items production sector misplaced 1,000 staff.

Retail business led the task sectors that had expansion in February with 3,000 new staff, adopted by means of heavy and civil engineering building with 1,300 jobs added. The forte business contractors sector grew by means of 1,300 jobs whilst native governments (1,100) and wholesale business (1,000) additionally noticed expansion.

Initial unemployment claims had been down 19,123 (a drop of 45%) from January to 23,055 in February. Initial claims had been up 978 (4%) in comparison to February 2022.

“With consistently low unemployment and the southeast’s highest labor force participation rate, it is clear that Georgia means business,” Geogia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson mentioned. “Due to sustained investments in the state’s economy and talented workforce, Georgia remains a top destination to live, work, and raise a family.”