Unexpected twist sends UNT women’s golf team to Raleigh Regional | Texas News

Every yr, the announcement of the NCAA regional golf groups variety leaves everybody guessing. Last yr, North Texas trainer Michael Akers idea his team would finally end up at Oklahoma State, however they had been shocked through the verdict. This yr, alternatively, the choice committee positioned the Mean Green on the Raleigh Regional, which is able to happen from May 8-10 on the Lonnie Poole Golf Course. UNT is the sixth seed within the match, which options 12 groups, together with Wake Forest and TCU.

According to Akers, they’re satisfied to be staying within the South, enjoying on a equivalent grass path and having a very easy commute. However, UNT will want to end within the most sensible 5 to advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 19-24. They have by no means been seeded upper for a regional and are in search of their fourth instantly Conference USA championship. Last yr, they ended up tenth within the Albuquerque Regional in New Mexico.

Senior Audrey Tan stated, “Our chances will be as good as how we prepare. As long as we do our jobs, focus on our own games, and take care of the business on the golf course, it really doesn’t matter where the other teams are ranked. We will be just fine.”

UNT is these days ranked No. 35 in the most recent Golfstat ballot, and Wake Forest, Arizona State, Florida State, and Florida are all ranked within the most sensible 25 and are the highest groups within the regional.

Akers and his avid gamers watched the announcement of the NCAA regional fields at the Golf Channel. After studying that they might be headed to North Carolina, Akers talked to his avid gamers about all they’ve completed this season, together with beating nationally outstanding methods similar to Oklahoma State, USC, and Illinois. He additionally expressed his self belief within the team’s possibilities to make a run and advance.

“I’ve never been to North Carolina,” stated Patricia Sinolungan. “It’s a new state, and a new course we are not used to. We will have to prepare well for it.”

Akers likes UNT’s possibilities to advance, pronouncing, “We have played against these caliber of teams all year and have beaten a lot of really good teams. If we play our normal game, we can advance.”