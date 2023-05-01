United Way of Broward hosts Mayors’ Gala at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In Hollywood, Florida, United Way of Broward County hosted the 2023 Mayors’ Gala at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday night time. More than 900 group leaders, philanthropists, and town officers from Broward County attended the sold-out tournament, which had a “Salute to Excellence” theme. The gala raised consciousness concerning the a very powerful efforts of United Way of Broward County’s Mission United program. The program has supplied assist and make stronger to over 20,000 veterans in Broward County for the ultimate 10 years. Attendees loved a cocktail reception, silent and reside auctions, dinner, and a program that highlighted Mission United’s accomplishments.

All proceeds from the Mayors’ Gala will receive advantages United Way of Broward to make stronger its project of selling the well being, schooling, and monetary prosperity of each and every particular person in the neighborhood.

Stay up-to-date with the most recent news by way of becoming a member of our e-newsletter, which delivers updates without delay on your inbox.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper on your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.