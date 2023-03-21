Universal school choice two steps away | Florida

(The Center Square) – All Florida K-12 students’ opportunity for $8,000 education savings accounts is two steps away from becoming law.

House Bill 1 next goes to the Republican-majority Senate. The House of Representatives on Friday approved the legislation that has the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Jeb Bush.

The legislation will make education savings accounts accessible to all eligible kindergarten through 12th grade students regardless of the student’s family circumstances. It removes the $111,000 income cap for a four-person family.

The funds can be spent on private school tuition, learning materials and other resources. Homeschool students will also be able to access the scholarships.

Prior to passage, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, held a video conference with Arizona Senate Minority Leader Denise “Mitzi” Epstein, D-District 12, about the affects that have been seen since Arizona implemented similar legislation.

“In Arizona they have expanded to universal vouchers, and it is a budget buster,” Epstein said. She said Arizona has a $300 million debt since rolling out the vouchers in 2022 with potential to reach $1 billion.

“Its welfare for the wealthy, and we don’t need that.” Epstein said.

During a news conference on Sunday, Driskell said the legislation was an attack by Republicans.

“HB1 is a continuation of Republican attacks on our public education system, that helped create the American Dream by providing education to the rich and poor alike. Our public school system in the country truly is the great equalizer but my Republican colleagues clearly do not believe that it should continue,” Driskell said.

Supporters of the bill, however, disagree and state that parents will be given more choice on how they choose to educate their children, especially when they were not previously eligible for funds for homeschooling.

Approximately 114,000 students who are homeschooled in the Sunshine State will be eligible for the scholarship if the legislation passes state Senate and is signed into law.

Chantal Lovell, EdChoice’s vice president of communications, told The Center Square that the legislation will ensure Florida remains the national leader in education.

“Florida already boasts the highest number of students attending nonpublic school options through its existing ESA, voucher, and tax credit scholarships programs, and efforts to extend these opportunities to all students will solidify Florida’s position as a leader in education,” Lovell said.

Lovell added the program allows all students to have access to individualized learning best suited for their needs.

“Universal education savings account programs give children the freedom and resources they need to access individualized learning that responds to their unique needs,” Lovell said.

Lovell also noted that research has shown programs such as the education savings accounts can have positive outcomes.

“Empirical research consistently shows that students who utilize private school choice programs like ESAs achieve higher test scores, are more likely to graduate high school and attend college and go on to become more civically engaged adults,” Lovell said.