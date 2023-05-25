Universal Studios Hollywood to host Pride event in June

Universal Studios Hollywood is teaming up with LA Pride once more to host a post-sunset instance for taking part in Pride Month festivities in June.

The event will happen on June 8 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. It’s open to visitors of every age and contains early park front, as in line with the officers’ announcement.

Those who acquire a basic admission price ticket to the event can input the park at 4 p.m., whilst the ones with VIP tickets can input at 2 p.m.

The event will come with:

Live DJ units

Meet and greets with Universal Park characters

Photo alternatives

Musical visitors

Drag performances

Cash bars to be had most effective to visitors elderly 21 or over

Attractions and themed spaces, together with Super Nintendo World, at the side of choose retail places, will keep open right through the ticketed event.

The event may also lift finances for Christopher Street West. This nonprofit group produces a couple of LA Pride occasions, together with the LA Pride Parade & Festival, in accordance to the ticket website.

General admission tickets are priced at $124, whilst VIP tickets value $249. All tickets will also be purchased on-line in the course of the LA Pride website.

Universal Studios Hollywood will close down at 10 p.m. on June 8 to those that don’t possess tickets for the event, in accordance to the theme park’s website.