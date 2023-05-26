University of California President’s Berkeley Home Vandalized – NBC Bay Area

A hate crime investigation is underway after University of California officers say vandals painted racial slurs at the house of the UC president. The hate-filled graffiti has left a Berkeley group outraged and on edge.

Bruce O’Neill confirmed Bay Area the place anyone spray painted the date of the rebel on his neighbor’s assets. While the graffiti’s has now been got rid of, Berkeley police mentioned vandals painted racial slurs, profanity and logos at the house of UC President Michael Drake remaining week.

“It was the front of the house, maybe like four patches in front, and then the back wall,” mentioned O’Neill.

The UC place of business of the President mentioned they’re operating with investigators to seek out the ones accountable. They launched the next observation:

“The University of California condemns all hate crimes committed against members of our campus communities. We will continue doing everything possible to create a safe and welcoming university community for all.”

Neighbors mentioned the home has been focused sooner than. They mentioned somebody lately smashed the home windows prompting University officers to put in a fence round the house.

Residents mentioned that they would like Drake and his circle of relatives to understand they’re welcome there and hope whoever’s accountable is stuck.