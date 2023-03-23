UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA BLACK LAW STUDENTS WIN NATIONAL CHAPTER OF THE YEAR FOR THE 3RD YEAR IN A ROW!

Again, OU’s Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chapter of the Black Law Students Association (BLSA) dominated the National Convention recently held in Washington DC! Without precedent, the University of Oklahoma College of Law chapter came away as the best chapter in the nation for the third year in a row!

· Won NATIONAL SMALL CHAPTER OF THE YEAR – 2022-2023!

· Won REGIONAL SMALL CHAPTER OF THE YEAR – 2022-2023!

· Thurgood Marshall Moot Court Team of Alyssa Sloan and Mylon Smith were third in the National Competition!

· Local President Alyssa Sloan received the top National Award as the Best Oral Argument Award!

Continuing a legacy of excellence and hard work; and coached by OU alums Anamayan Narendran, Jonathan Brewer, and Christopher Staine, the Team performed at an extremely high level. Ms. Sloan and Mr Smith not only advanced to the 3rd Place at the national competition but were also 2nd in the 4-state regional in Baton Rouge this past January, consisting of 22 Chapters.

Ms. Sloan and Mr Smith will both be working at the top Oklahoma Law Firm of Crowe and Dunlevy upon graduation in May.

As a participant in the Thurgood Marshall Moot Court Competition, Ms. Sloan, and her partner Mylon Smith advanced to the National level following their success at the regional convention in Baton Rouge.

Ms. Sloan was selected #1 of all the petitioners participating. In her remarks, she heaped praise on the University alums in Oklahoma City for their support outside the law school in helping her team prepare. Associate Judge David Lewis, for example, was instrumental in helping the BLSA team have quality practice space and time in the Oklahoma Court of Appeals Courtroom at the state capitol.

Due to Dean Katheleen Guzman’s and Dean of Student’s Jennifer Needham’s continued efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, the OU College of law sent BLSA leaders to attend the regional BLSA convention in Baton Rouge, and to the first ever in-person National Black Law Students Convention in Washington D.C. Among many events, the conference included a job fair, insightful panels, and multiple networking opportunities with fellow law students, judges, attorneys, and other members of the legal community from all over the United States. OU Students are doing much to enhance the College of Law’s national reputation.

Rationale for being chosen as the National Chapter of the Year included the Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chapter being a community leading organization with members involved in hosting panels, running a 5k in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, and participating in activities providing support and raising funds for groups such as Oklahoma Homeless Alliance. For years the BLSA students have demonstrated their dedication to pursing individual excellence as well as being campus leaders in pro bono activities. The OU Law BLSA chapter has a wide variety of members from most cultural and racial groups and has over 40 active members.

For more information contact: Ms Elise Miller or Asst Dean Stan Evans [email protected] or 405325-2999