Unlocking Ocean Secrets: The Florida Current

The University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science is conducting a five-year examine on the Florida Current.







FOCUS: The Florida Current and Sea Level will assist researchers to higher perceive how the present is altering over time. Beal and her staff of oceanographers will likely be deploying a number of mooring array devices throughout the Florida Straits—from Palm Beach, Florida, to the Bahamas.

The information will help to higher predict occasions equivalent to a sunny-day flooding and sea stage rise. The analysis is funded by the National Science Foundation.





