Unprecedented video shows invasive Burmese python defending nest of eggs from hungry bobcat in Florida Everglades

Unprecedented video exhibits a bobcat raiding the unguarded nest of an invasive Burmese python for eggs and a standoff that adopted when the 14-foot snake returned to her nest within the Florida Everglades.

The footage within the Large Cypress Nationwide Protect marks the “first documentation of any animal in Florida preying on python eggs” and the primary proof of any animal within the Everglades combating again in opposition to a Burmese python, in accordance with a report by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The path cam video, captured by USGS cameras from June by way of August of 2021, exhibits a curious bobcat stalking the python’s nest of eggs. The native animal could be seen on June 1 approaching the unguarded nest and consuming the eggs, then returning the following day, digging on the nest and biting extra eggs.

When the bobcat returned later that very same day, the python was again together with her eggs and the bobcat could be seen steering clear. However on June 4, the bobcat returns and the path cam captures the animal swiping on the nesting python.

CBS Miami reports that over the course of a number of days, the male bobcat could be seen “consuming, trampling, caching, and uncovering the eggs whereas the python is gone, but additionally confronting the a lot bigger snake and buying and selling blows on a minimum of from time to time,” in accordance with the USGS.

Researchers mentioned the pictures recommend the roughly 85-pound python at one level struck on the bobcat, which weighed about 20 kilos. They mentioned subsequent photographs present the “python again atop her coils, dealing with the bobcat, which might then be seen swiping on the python from the left aspect of the body, then shifting to the fitting because the python visually tracks the bobcat.”

Days later, when biologists arrived, they moved the feminine python and located the nest had been destroyed, counting 42 “inviable or destroyed” eggs.

Over the following a number of weeks, the digital camera captured a bobcat “investigating the location and scavenging the destroyed eggs and eggshells,” researchers mentioned.

The analysis was published final month within the journal of Ecology and Evolution.

The video marks the primary proof of any animal within the Everglades combating again in opposition to a Burmese python, in accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey. U.S. Geological Survey



Captive Burmese pythons let free by Hurricane Andrew’s destruction in 1992 have flourished within the southern Florida ecosystem, decimating native species within the course of.

In the present day the Everglades are overrun with the enormous snakes and it is had devastating penalties. A 2012 research by the U.S. Geological Survey discovered that after Andrew exacerbated the Burmese python invasion of the Florida Everglades, populations of raccoons and opossums dropped roughly 99 p.c and a few species of rabbits and foxes successfully disappeared.

