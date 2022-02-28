UNT singers, orchestra perform a stirring Verdi ‘Otello’ in livestreamed concert

There was quite an exciting performance of Verdi’s Otello Friday night, but not in either Dallas or Fort Worth. No, it happened in Denton, the work of the University of North Texas College of Music.

UNT’s music school is, of course, a large one, with both vocal and instrumental resources for such an undertaking. It lacks facilities for a fully staged performance of so large-scale an opera — let alone the set builders, costumers and stagehands — so this was a concert performance, in Winspear Performance Hall of Murchison Performing Arts Center. But that supplied an immediacy all its own.

I took the opportunity to watch and listen via the university’s livestream service, which I’ve been meaning to check out for some time. Choices of camera perspectives sometimes seemed haphazard, and more distant views were a little fuzzy, but closer shots were quite clear. I wondered if so large an orchestra onstage, as opposed to in an opera house pit, might have overwhelmed the singers in the hall. But balance issues on the otherwise excellent audio transmission never challenged the solo voices.

The conductor was David Itkin, UNT’s director of orchestral studies. As in previous performances of Verdi’s Requiem, he commanded the music both viscerally and intellectually.

The emotions exploded when they should, or built slowly and inexorably, always with a sure sense of pace and trajectory. Unsettled passages quietly glowed and quivered. And how lucky are students to observe such fastidious conducting technique, not a motion wasted.

With one exception, the roles were sung by UNT voice faculty and students. The exception was guest Carl Tanner, who represented Shakespeare’s paranoid Venetian general with a truly heroic tenor, muscular but finely finished. Jeffrey Snider’s rich baritone was almost too luxurious for the evil Iago, who wants at least a bit of snarl now and then, but it was a joy to hear such gorgeous vocalism. (Sticking with Shakespeare’s familiar spelling here, rather than that of Arrigo Boito’s Italian libretto.)

L to R, tenor Carl Tanner (Othello), conductor David Itkin and baritone Jeffrey Snider (Iago) in University of North Texas concert performance of Verdi’s ‘Otello,’ with the UNT Symphony Orchestra and University Singers, at Winspear Performance Hall in Murchison Performing Arts Center at UNT in Denton, Texas on Feb. 25, 2022

With a potent but expressive soprano, Molly Fillmore certainly incarnated Desdemona’s loving innocence amid the connivings around her. Microphones probably emphasized a bit of vocal edge — not, paradoxically, in her top range — and a spacious vibrato that wouldn’t be noticed out in the audience.

William Joyner portrayed the hapless Cassio with a beefy tenor that pinched top notes. Stephen Morscheck growled appropriately in Montano’s brief appearances.

Two students left one wishing they’d had more to sing. Megan Esther Grey, a doctoral student with a performance career already underway, blended the best of both mezzo and contralto voices in red-hot contributions as Iago’s wife Emilia. Daniel Salls gave Roderigo a bright, finely honed tenor.

In an ideal world, there might have been more consistent physical portrayals and interactions. Only occasionally did the dramatis personae, singing from scores on stands, even glance at each other. Still, and minus a dress rehearsal because of icy weather earlier in the week — and ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic — this was a stirring experience.

David Itkin, with vocal soloists, conducts the UNT Symphony Orchestra in a concert performance of Verdi’s ‘Otello” at Winspear Performance Hall of the Murchison Performing Arts Center at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas on Feb. 25, 2022

There was the occasional smudge in the violins, and an occasional brass or woodwind chord didn’t land quite together. A couple of momentarily odd balances — a harp that leapt to the sonic foreground, overly present “offstage” trumpets in a left balcony — seemed more the doing of audio engineers.

But the playing overall was quite impressive, with some thrilling assaults of brass. There were also eloquent solos by Alexander Davis-Pegis (cello) and HaEun An (English horn). The University Singers, prepared by Kristina Caswell MacMullen, and a small children’s choir, appeared to be capable, but they were too distant in the sonic perspective.