Untreated sewer water seeps into the ocean, prompting no-swim advisory – CBS Miami



Watch CBS Information



CBS4’s Bobeth Yates spoke with Egloisa Schurmann with Voice of the Ocean, a corporation at the moment doing a seashore cleanup tour that started in Belize and made its technique to Miami. Be the primary to know Get browser notifications for breaking information, dwell occasions, and unique reporting. Not Now

Flip On