Unveiling Google Assistant’s “Google Mera Naam Kya Hai” Feature: A Comprehensive Guide

Google offers various features, but not all of them are easily accessible to everyone as some remain hidden. In this article, we will discuss a similar feature of Google Assistant, which is known as “Google Mera Naam Kya Hai.”

By using Google Assistant, you can control your smart home devices and gadgets, such as lights, thermostats, and speakers, with your voice commands. You can also retrieve information from your personal schedules, such as upcoming meetings, events, and reminders. Additionally, you can search the internet for various types of information, such as restaurant reservations, directions, weather updates, news, and other relevant content.

Another useful feature of Google Assistant is its ability to stream content on compatible devices, such as Chromecast or other media players. You can use your voice to search for and play your favorite TV shows, movies, videos, and podcasts on your big screen.

This article will explore a feature of Google Assistant that responds to the command “Google Mera Naam Kya Hai.”

