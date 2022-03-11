Unwell Daniel Ricciardo misses another day of F1 testing

SAKHIR, Bahrain — McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has missed one other day of testing in Bahrain after feeling unwell.

Ricciardo was attributable to drive half of Thursday and all of Friday however pulled out of each periods after falling unwell forward of this week’s take a look at.

McLaren teammate Lando Norris changed Ricciardo on each days within the hope the Australian will probably be match sufficient to drive on the ultimate day of the take a look at on Saturday.

“In a change to our deliberate programme, Lando Norris will proceed driving the MCL36 this morning,” McLaren stated in an announcement. “Daniel Ricciardo started feeling unwell yesterday morning, and whereas displaying indicators of enchancment, the crew will proceed to evaluate him earlier than he resumes driving duties.

Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

“Daniel as had a number of precautionary Covid-19 checks throughout this time, which have been unfavourable throuighout.”

Norris completed the opening day sixth quickest however solely accomplished 50 laps attributable to a problem with the automotive’s brakes.

“We simply had issues with the brakes at present, easy as that,” he stated. “The precise issues I am not too certain, however simply temperatures and stuff.

“It did not permit us to do lengthy runs. Issues we try to repair the subsequent few days, it isn’t going to be a straightforward repair, so we’ll see what we are able to do.”