Up in 60: Daisha Board Gallery gives underrepresented artists a platform to showcase work

DALLAS — A new art gallery in Dallas is giving underrepresented artists a platform to showcase their art. Daisha Board opened her gallery three months ago with the hopes of creating a legacy for not only her family but the community.

“The inspiration behind the gallery is my children,” said Board. “I wanted to leave them something they could believe in.”

Though her background was in real estate, Board wanted to do something she felt more passionate about. The gallery on Sylvan Avenue is free to visit and Board hopes it appeals to art enthusiasts and novices alike.

“Art is not just for the elite. It is for everyone.”

The gallery features artists of color such as Sharidyn Barnes, a painter whose works feature black men and women and even a few self-portraits. Motivated by her culture and identity, her paintings are part of the “Unseen” exhibit at the Daisha Board Gallery running from January 5 through February 5.

“I wanted to be the representation that I thought was necessary and needed,” said Barnes. “I wanted to show that blackness has a range and that range should be shown through other people.

Board and her gallery have also amassed a following on social media platforms like Instagram and TiKTok. Whether it is online or in her gallery, the goal is getting the artists and their works seen by more and more people who can identify with them.

“It is really amazing to see people resonate with art that looks like them.”

The Daisha Board Gallery is located at 2111 Sylvan Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75208