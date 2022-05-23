Up Next: Open Cup Round of 16, Hosting Timbers

Inter Miami closes out the month with an away fixture against Orlando City SC before hosting the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Here’s what’s up next for the team.
Following Sunday’s 2-0 result against the New York Red Bulls, the team begins a quick turnaround in preparation for Orlando City SC in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Round of 16. Kickoff is set for Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.
The squad will train for a second straight day as it gets ready for Wednesday’s matchup against Orlando City SC. Head coach Phil Neville and defender Ryan Sailor will address the media after training before the team travels to Orlando in the afternoon. Follow their comments live in the Inter Miami App.
Wednesday – Open Cup Round of 16 – Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami CF, 7 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium
Inter Miami will continue its first ever campaign in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup as it takes on Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. The Round of 16 match will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.
The team will get right back to the training pitch ahead to begin preparations to face the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 28. Kickoff at DRV PNK Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.
The team will continue training ahead of Saturday’s match against the Portland Timbers. Head coach Phil Neville and a player will address the media following training. Follow their comments live in the Inter Miami App.
Saturday – Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami will host the Portland Timbers for the first time in club history as they look to extend their current four-match MLS home unbeaten streak. The match is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium, and will be broadcast on CBS4, UniMás and the Inter Miami App. Tickets for the match are available HERE.
Sunday – Inter Miami II vs. New York City FC II, 7 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami CF II will continue its 2022 MLS NEXT Pro campaign as it hosts New York City FC II. Kickoff at DRV PNK Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on mlsnextpro.com.