Up next, recap and links

RECAP: FEBRUARY 6

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: What’s the right way to think about the left-handed? | Watch Video

Even though an estimated ten percent of the world’s population is left-handed, scientists have not definitely figured out why. Southpaw correspondent Rita Braver talks with some famous lefties (including former President Bill Clinton, and World Series winning pitcher Sean Doolittle) about functioning in a world dominated by the right-handed; and with researchers who think differences in brain structure between those who are left-handed and right-handed may have implications in the treatment of disease.

For more info:



ALMANAC: The day Elizabeth became queen | Watch Video

On February 6, 1952, 70 years ago today, Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, ascended to the British throne by the death of her father, King George VI. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:



ART: A Block Island treasure hunt | Watch Video

Since 2012, visitors have scoured Block Island, off the coast of Rhode Island, in search of hidden treasure: hand-blown glass orbs. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks to glass artists Eben Horton and Jennifer Nauck, who create the delicate prizes, and joins other “orbivores” (orb hunters) on the prowl.

For more info:





MUSIC: Molly Lewis, the whistler (Video)

The name Molly Lewis is now on a lot of people’s lips, thanks to her unusual musical gift: whistling. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about her new record, “The Forgotten Edge.”

To listen to Molly Lewis perform “Island Spell” lick on the video player below:

For more info:

A fake tank, inflated to fool enemy reconnaissance during World War II. CBS News



MILEPOST: Honoring America’s WWII “Ghost Army” (Video)

This week President Joe Biden signed a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to some unsung heroes of World War II: the so-called “Ghost Army” – top-secret military units that deployed inflatable tanks and artillery, decoy soldiers, and fake communications to fool enemy forces. Jane Pauley reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actor Howard Hesseman, star of the sitcoms “WKRP in Cincinnati” and “Head of the Class.”



The view of the picturesque Tuscan village of Galliano di Mugello isn’t marred by cell phone towers, but that also means anyone needing mobile service is out of luck. CBS News



POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Put on hold: An Italian town without cell service | Watch Video

The village of Galliano di Mugello, in Tuscany, is a little more tranquil than many Italian towns, because it has no cell phone service. But it’s not alone, as Italy ranks near the bottom of the European Commission’s index of digital competitiveness. Correspondent Seth Doane pays a call to a medieval town whose residents face challenges fostered by the “digital divide.”

For more info:

A sign marks the location of Seneca Village in New York’s Central Park. CBS News



U.S.: Uncovering the history of Seneca Village in New York City | Watch Video

In the early 19th century Seneca Village, in the middle of Manhattan, was home to the largest number of free Black property owners in New York City before the Civil War. Irish and German immigrants moved in, too. But in 1853, when Central Park was in the planning stages, the city used eminent domain to take control of the land, displacing the settlement’s residents. Correspondent Faith Salie looks at efforts to unearth the unique history of Seneca Village, and to find descendants of those evicted.

For more info:

Jazz singer Peggy Lee performs in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the late 1950s. Diamond Images/Getty Images



MUSIC: The cool power of Peggy Lee | Watch Video

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peggy Lee (1920-2002), known for such hits as “Fever” and “Is That All There Is,” demonstrated an alluring command over an audience with her sultry voice and precise stagecraft. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Peter Richmond and with Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster-Wells, about the singer’s artistry, and her rise from a painful childhood in North Dakota, to becoming a leading writer and vocalist of jazz, pop and torch songs.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Forget standing desks: Bed desks are the way to work | Watch Video

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, correspondent Luke Burbank has become part of a silent but cozy majority: those who prefer working horizontally.

For more info:

Alana Haim, of the rock band HAIM, and star of the new movie “Licorice Pizza.” CBS News



MOVIES: Alana Haim on filming “Licorice Pizza” | Watch Video

Singer Alana Haim’s first performance as an actress, playing a young woman who is a teenager’s object of affection in “Licorice Pizza,” has been acclaimed as one of the most exciting screen debuts in recent memory. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with Alana Haim, and with her sisters, Danielle and Este (who together form the Grammy-nominated band HAIM), about playing together as family, and how their history with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson (director of several Haim music videos) led to this critically-acclaimed role.

To watch a trailer for “Licorice Pizza” click on the video player below:

For more info:



NATURE: Iguanas (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday at Curacao’s Christoffel National Park, where it’s the day of the iguanas. Videographer: Mauricio Handler.

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

Washington Post book reviewer Ron Charles. CBS News



THE BOOK REPORT: Reviews of new titles by Ron Charles | Watch Video

The Washington Post book critic offers his picks among new releases.

Book excerpt: “Putting the Rabbit In the Hat” by Brian Cox

Book excerpt: “Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez



Book excerpt: “I Will Die In a Foreign Land” by Kalani Pickhart



Book excerpt: “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara

For more info:

RECAP: JANUARY 30

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Bryan Stevenson on teaching history and the pursuit of justice | Watch Video

Attorney Bryan Stevenson, author of the bestseller “Just Mercy,” has helped to save 145 wrongly-convicted prisoners from execution, but these days the man behind Montgomery, Alabama’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice might be better known his other job: educating Americans about the legacy of slavery and racial violence in this country. Stevenson talks with correspondent David Pogue about confronting history as a first step in healing, and gives a tour of the brand new Legacy Museum in Montgomery.

For more info:

U.S.: Welcome to Buc-ee’s | Watch Video

It’s a Texas institution with a national footprint: a chain of road stop convenience stores the size of the Lone Star State, with a smiling cartoon beaver mascot and a devoted following. Correspondent Luke Burbank travels to Buc-ee’s to find out why customers are so driven to visit. (Is it the award-winning bathrooms?)

For more info:

ARCHITECTURE: The playful architecture of Frank Gehry (Video)

At 92, famed architect Frank Gehry is not resting on his substantial laurels. The designer behind such landmarks as the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, talks with “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker about his creative process, and how aerospace technology has enabled him to turn his playful ideas into reality.

For more info:

MUSIC: Preserving jazz in the Big Easy | Watch Video

In good times and bad, New Orleans musicians have been schooled and raised in a unique culture, one that was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, when the streets of the Big Easy were unnaturally quiet and empty, and much of the music moved online. “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel meets with musicians back out in front of audiences and sharing their music while perpetuating a French Quarter tradition of street performance; and with the creative director of Preservation Hall, which was founded to help preserve a unique American legacy: the New Orleans jazz artist.

For more info:





PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us recently, including musician Dick Halligan, co-founder of the rock group Blood, Sweat & Tears.

U.S.: A Kentucky diner that’s a safe haven for storm victims | Watch Video

Ms. Becky’s Place has been a welcoming spot for generations of residents of Dawson Springs, Ky. Now, after the town was devastated by tornadoes in December, the diner has reopened, returning a sense of normalcy, and a source of comfort, to a town still reeling from the deadly storms. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with proprietress Beck James, who is helping keep her battered community on its feet.

For more info:

GAMES: Spelling out the Wordle craze | Watch Video

Correspondent Faith Salie fills us in on the new puzzle game that’s taking the world by storm, one letter at a time.

For more info:

MOVIES: Kristen Stewart on committing to Princess Diana | Watch Video

Actress Kristen Stewart has won raves for her performance as Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer,” about the royal’s life outside the range of photographers’ cameras. Stewart talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the stress she felt becoming her character, as well as the tabloid frenzy over her “Twilight” stardom, and her wedding plans.

To watch a trailer for “Spencer” click on the video player below:

For more info:

TECH: Projection mapping: Art and technology illuminated (Video)

Art and technology come together with a technique known as projection mapping, in which buildings are painted with light. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with Ryan Uzilevsky, of Light Harvest Studio, about their epic creations projected upon very unique canvases.

For more info:



FOOD: Michelle Zauner’s recipe for consoling grief: A taste of home | Watch Video

When musician Michelle Zauner lost her mother to cancer, she found comfort in the aisles of a Korean-owned grocery store chain, H Mart, where she would shop for the ingredients of dishes that reminded her of home. Correspondent Hua Hsu talks with Zauner, lead singer of the band Japanese Breakfast and author of the New York Times bestseller “Crying in H Mart,” about finding solace from loss in a bowl of kimchi.

BOOK + AUDIO EXCERPT: “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (includes her recipe for Kimchi Jjigae)

For more info:



NATURE: Trumpeter swans in New York (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday among trumpeter swans braving winter’s chill near Cayuga, New York. Videographer: Carl Mrozek.

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

MOVIES: Sundance Film Festival 2022: Opening highlights | Part 2 | Part 3

For the second year in a row, the Utah-based festival (which runs through January 30) is a virtual event, with world premiere documentaries and narrative films streaming online. CBSNews.com’s David Morgan offers some of the highlights.

RECAP: JANUARY 23

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The billion-dollar question: Can you be TOO rich? | Watch Video

The richest one percent of Americans now owns 16 times the wealth of the bottom 50 percent. That disparity has brought to light questions about the need for billionaires – and their need for even more money. Correspondent Mark Whitaker talks with activist Abigail Disney and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy about whether acquiring a billion or more dollars is a valued goal; and with professor Ingrid Robeyns, who proposes the concept of “limitarianism” – determining a moral limit to how much wealth one can accumulate.

For more info:



HEADLINES: What are Putin’s intentions in Ukraine? | Watch Video

Nearly eight years after Russia invaded and took control of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, 100,000 Russian troops have recently built up along the border of Ukraine. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about what President Vladimir Putin hopes to gain with a possible invasion, and what the consequences may be – for the Kremlin, for Europe, for NATO, and for Washington.

For more info:

U.S.: Taking the plunge (Video)

Members of the South End Rowing Club test their bodies and minds by swimming in the murky and very cold waters of San Francisco Bay, braving currents, boats, sea life and hypothermia. Correspondent Luke Burbank, eager to prove his mettle, joined in.

For more info:

MOVIES: James Hong: An actor’s guide to longevity | Watch Video

During his 92 years, James Hong has racked up more film and TV credits than nearly anyone. Even more impressive, the actor did so while confronting demeaning stereotypes in Hollywood. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with the constantly-working Hong about a career that began with entertaining U.S. troops during the Korean War, and extended to such treasured films as “Chinatown” and “Big Trouble in Little China.”

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including the rock singer and actor Meat Loaf (“Bat Out of Hell”).

MAGAZINES: Architectural Digest – A century of style | Watch Video

Bold-faced names like tennis star Maria Sharapova and rocker Lenny Kravitz have pulled back the curtain on their homes for Architectural Digest, the magazine that showcases the work of the very best design in the business. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks back at the first hundred years of Architectural Digest, and visits the Condé Nast archives, to see how the magazine that has celebrated style for a century continues to evoke home.

For more info:



HARTMAN: American youth to the rescue (Video)

In rural Sackets Harbor, N.Y., where COVID-19 affected the local volunteer ambulance service’s ability to respond to calls, local high school students took the required training and picked up the slack. Correspondent Steve Hartman talked to some of the teenagers who are stepping up to aid their community.

TELEVISION: The answered prayers of Christine Baranski | Watch Video

As a child she performed Broadway tunes to a statue of the Virgin Mary. And during her five-decade career in films, TV, and on stage, two-time Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski has played characters who are sophisticated, smart and savvy. Correspondent Mo Rocca sits down with Baranski, who stars in “The Good Fight” and the new HBO series, “The Gilded Age,” about her rich life on- and off-screen.

WEB EXTRA: “Break a leg”: Christine Baranski on starring in “Mame” post-surgery (YouTube Video)

In this web exclusive, Tony Award-winning actress Christine Baranski talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about how a knee injury didn’t get in the way of her starring in a Kennedy Center production of the musical “Mame.”

To watch a trailer for “The Gilded Age” click on the video player below:

For more info:

MUSEUMS: The Smithsonian looks toward the “Futures” (Video)

“Futures,” a new exhibit at the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C., features technology, art, and interactive displays that delve into the many forms that the future may take. Correspondent David Pogue pays a visit.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Terence Smith on his encounter with Sirhan Sirhan’s father | Watch Video

The foreign correspondent and former “Sunday Morning” journalist, author of the new memoir, “Four Wars, Five Presidents,” talks about discussing the murder of Senator Robert F. Kennedy with the father of Sirhan Sirhan.

For more info:



NATURE: British Virgin Islands (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday deep in the warm waters of the British Virgin Islands. Videographer: Nedra Gurry.

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

MOVIES: Sundance Film Festival 2022: Opening highlights

For the second year in a row, the Utah-based festival bows as a virtual event, with world premiere documentaries and narrative films streaming online. CBSNews.com’s David Morgan offers some of the first days’ highlights.

RECAP: JANUARY 16

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: President Joe Biden: The first year | Watch Video

The 46th president’s first year in office is being measured by opposing forces – both by legislative wins, and by the economic headwinds of the continuing pandemic. CBS News’ John Dickerson talks with experts about the presidency’s “return to normalcy”; the chaos surrounding the withdrawal from Afghanistan and COVID-19 testing; the contrasting news of low unemployment and rising inflation; and how Joe Biden’s temperament may be the most powerful tool being wielded by the Oval Office.

For more info:

Is it art? Visitors to the Hirschhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., examine objects by French modernist Marcel Duchamp. CBS News



ART: Marcel Duchamp and the meaning of art | Watch Video

The French-born artist Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968) stirred controversy with his provocative pieces that questioned the very concept of what “art” actually is. Correspondent Rita Braver visits the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum for an exhibition of Duchamp’s “readymade” pieces that blur the distinction between utilitarian object and high-priced museum piece.

For more info:

Actor and artist Tony Dow, pictured at his Topanga, Calif. studio in 2012. Reed Saxon/AP



ART: Tony Dow on life beyond “Leave It to Beaver” | WATCH VIDEO

Beginning at age 12, Tony Dow played Wally Cleaver, the polite, trustworthy “All-American” big brother on the classic sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” But for years Dow lived in the shadow of his adolescent stardom, and was dogged by feelings of depression. Dow talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about looking beyond the curse of being linked forever to the character of Wally, and how, through creating art, and with the support of his wife, Lauren (also an artist), he addressed the struggles that life often presents.

WEB EXTRA: “Leave It to Beaver” actor Tony Dow on depression (YouTube Video)

In this web exclusive, actor and artist Tony Dow, who beginning at age 12 starred as Wally Cleaver in the classic sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” explains to correspondent Jim Axelrod how he dealt with a depression that began, he says, at a young age.

For more info:

Correspondent Conor Knighton tries to get a hold of a slippery eel. CBS News



SCIENCE: The shocking truth about eels (Video)

Eels have a slippery reputation, transforming themselves in saltwater and freshwater environments – and no one knows exactly how they reproduce in the wild. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with experts who share their fascination with the unknowable mysteries of the eel.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the ’60s girl group The Ronettes.



Actress Kirsten Dunst, star of “The Power of the Dog.” CBS News



MOVIES: Kirsten Dunst on her approach to acting | Watch Video

Kirsten Dunst, who has starred in such films as “Interview with the Vampire,” “Melancholia” and “Spider-Man,” is getting Oscar buzz for her poignant acting in Jane Campion’s period drama, “The Power of the Dog.” She talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about seeking treatment for depression; starring opposite her real-life partner Jesse Plemons; and a trick she learned for how to play drunk.

WEB EXTRA: Kirsten Dunst on an acting trick (YouTube Video)

In this web exclusive, “The Power of the Dog” star Kirsten Dunst explains to correspondent Luke Burbank how she prepared for a scene in the film when her character, Rose, freezes up at a piano keyboard.

To watch a trailer for “The Power of the Dog,” click on the video player below:

For more info:



Hartman: A love that almost got away (Video)

Fifty years ago, at Loyola University, Jeanne Gustavson met a man she believes would have made the perfect husband. But her family objected, because his skin was not White. So, she broke up with Steve Watts – but she never forgot about him. And more than four decades later, Jeanne found him again. Steve Hartman reports.

Singer Liza Minnelli, accompanied by her longtime friend Michael Feinstein, performs for “Sunday Morning.” CBS News



SUNDAY PROFILE: Liza Minnelli, the one and only | Watch Video

The EGOT-winning entertainer sits down with “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley, and with her accompanist and friend Michael Feinstein, to talk about a life in the spotlight; the influence of French singer Charles Aznavour on her Oscar-winning performance in “Cabaret”; and how, at 75, she still continues to honor the works of Gershwin – and the life of her mother, Judy Garland.

WEB EXTRA: Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein perform “I Love a Violin” (YouTube Video)

In this web exclusive, award-winning entertainer Liza Minnelli and her friend Michael Feinstein perform a duet of Kay Thompson’s “I Love a Violin.”

For more info:

An 1880 Edison light bulb. CBS News



TECHNOLOGY: Light bulb collectors: An illuminating hobby | Watch Video

Chad Shapiro will go to any length to obtain original examples of artificial lighting, including those created by Thomas Edison in the late 19th century. But as correspondent David Pogue discovers, Shapiro is not alone in an obsession to collect rare and beautiful examples of vintage light bulbs.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Douglas Brinkley on voting rights and the “new Jim Crow” | Watch Video

Nearly six decades after John Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and others fought “Jim Crow” laws that blocked some Americans from the ballot box, leading to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, voting rights are under siege again. Historian and bestselling author Douglas Brinkley talks about recent Republican-led efforts to restrict access to our Constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote, and why access to voting must be preserved.

For more info:



NATURE: Desert snow (Extended Video)

We leave you this wintry Sunday in the high desert of northern Nevada. Videographer: Derek Reich.



RECAP: JANUARY 9

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: How historians view Trump – and how Trump sees himself | Watch Video

A panel of historians is releasing its third collection of essays analyzing and assessing the accomplishments and failures of a presidential administration. But for the first time, a former president, Donald Trump, spoke to the historians to offer his own take on his time in office. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Princeton University’s Julian Zelizer, who assembled the panel, and with the academics who unpack history’s first judgment of the 45th president.

For more info:

MUSIC: Sonny Curtis on a career spanning Buddy Holly and Mary Tyler Moore | Watch Video

His music dates back to the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, as an early bandmate of Buddy Holly, and as the writer of such classic songs as “I Fought the Law” and “Walk Right Back.” But Sonny Curtis’ most memorable composition may be “Love Is All Around,” his theme song for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the disarmingly humble Rock and Roll Hall of Famer about a career during which he truly made it after all.

WEB EXTRA: Sonny Curtis on writing the “Mary Tyler Moore” theme song (YouTube Video)

For more info:

MEDIA: The TikTok route to comedy fame | Watch Video

The ability of comedians to expand their audience through videos on the popular phone app TikTok is no laughing matter. Some actors and writers are building successful careers despite never having performed standup at comedy clubs. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how TikTok is rewriting the rules of comedy, especially during the COVID lockdown, and talks with TikTokers about their unusual path to fame.

For more info:

BOOKS: Carl Bernstein on chasing history | Watch Video

He was half of the Washington Post team of reporters who broke the Watergate scandal. But Carl Bernstein’s career began as a teenager at the Washington Star, what he has called the best education in journalism. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Bernstein about his new memoir, “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom,” and about how a cub reporter who chased history ended up making it.

BOOK EXCERPT: “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” by Carl Bernstein

For more info:

ART: Memorializing John F. Kennedy in bronze | Watch Video

For its 50th anniversary the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., commissioned a statue of President John F. Kennedy, one that would reflect the humanity of a leader beloved and mourned by so many. Correspondent Chip Reid talks with sculptor Ivan Schwartz about capturing the 35th president in his team of artists’ memorial to JFK.

For more info:



PASSAGE: Director Peter Bogdanovich (Video)

Filmmaker, film scholar and actor Peter Bogdanovich, whose works included “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died Thursday at the age of 82. Jane Pauley takes a look back.



HARTMAN: A wild card foretelling hope for America’s future (Video)

Correspondent Steve Hartman asked a clairvoyant, Winslow Eliot, for a look ahead in 2022 and how America might fare during this uneasy time. The tarot cards – and assorted acts of kindness Americans have shared with one another – offer a sign of hope.

For more info:



FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Sidney Poitier interview | Watch Video

The trailblazing actor-director Sidney Poitier died this week at age 94. In tribute we present Lesley Stahl’s remarkable profile, first broadcast on “Sunday Morning” on May 12, 2013, in which the Academy Award-winner talks about a career built on memorable characters who exhibited dignity, intelligence, and moral courage.

GALLERY: Sidney Poitier 1927-2022



Sidney Poitier 1927-2022 53 photos

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: Sweet spots (Video)

Correspondent Lucy Craft reports on a beloved but vanishing institution: the “dagashiya,” or corner penny candy store, a part of growing up in Japan.

For more info:



MILEPOST: Goodbye to the Blackberry (Video)

This week marked the end of an era, when Blackberry – whose mobile devices once served up to 85 million subscribers worldwide – pulled the plug on its phones, shutting down service for good. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Wood ducks (Extended Video)

“Sunday Morning” takes us among some wood ducks in Lewiston, Idaho, by the confluence of the Clearwater and Snake Rivers. Videographer: Hank Heusinkveld.



RECAP: JANUARY 2

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: January 6, the “Big Lie,” and the fate of democracy | Watch Video

Baseless allegations of election fraud amplified by President Donald Trump fueled the violent siege on the Capitol last January 6, intended to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Fallout from conspiracy theories has included death threats and harassment directed toward election officials. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (whom Trump tried to pressure to “find” enough votes that would win him the state), and with other officials who fear denying the results of elections is chipping away at the integrity of our democracy.

For more info:

ART: Artist Judy Chicago on making a name for herself | Watch Video

She’s been an artistic chameleon for more than six decades. Now, at 82, Judy Chicago is being celebrated with her first career retrospective, at San Francisco’s de Young Museum. Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with Chicago about how she gave up being like “one of the boys” in a male-dominated art world, to forge her own identity; her landmark piece, “The Dinner Party”; and the subsequent work that has defined her as an artist of unusual breadth.

For more info:



IN MEMORIAM: Betty White: A look back in laughter | Watch Video

Actress Betty White, star of such classic sitcoms as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and The Golden Girls,” and winner of five primetime Emmy Awards, has died at the young age of 99. Correspondent Mo Rocca has a remembrance.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2021



HARTMAN: Good deeds from a mother’s love (Video)

After experiencing the loss of a child, Liam, a preemie who died at just five weeks, Mattie Mitchell has been the unseen hand behind an untold number of joyful surprises in Nashville, Tennessee. In the 10 years since she formed the nonprofit Liam Changed the World, Mitchell has performed hundreds of good deeds, each time reuniting in spirit with her son. Steve Hartman reports.

For more info:

JUSTICE: Jan. 6 investigator Jamie Raskin: “I’m not gonna see American democracy go down the tubes” | Watch Video

The Maryland Democrat witnessed the attack on Congress by insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, but he’d already experienced an even darker day, when his 25-year-old son, Thomas, took his own life. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Jamie Raskin about the pain of that loss; his new book, “Unthinkable”; and his determination to hold accountable those responsible for an attempted coup.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including NFL Hall of Fame coach and veteran sportscaster John Madden.



U.S.: Oysters: The pearls of Cape Cod (Video)

In the chill of winter, when most tourists have migrated, you’ll find professional and amateur shellfishers alike uncovering oysters from the waters of Cape Cod Bay. Correspondent Seth Doane returns home to Massachusetts, where his father, Paul, an 11th-generation Cape Codder, harvests oysters by the bucket in the town of Wellfleet, to be shared with friends and family during the holiday season.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Gen. Steve Anderson on January 6 and the “domestic cancer” threatening American democracy | Watch Video

The retired brigadier general reflects on defending our nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic, including those who attacked Congress and support Trump’s “Big Lie,” many of whom have ties to the U.S. military.

ON BROADWAY: Hugh Jackman: The return of “The Music Man” | Watch Video

For Tony Award-winner Hugh Jackman, who has returned to Broadway in the revival of “The Music Man,” being a chronically nice guy is more than just an act (even though he does have a little Professor Harold Hill in him). He talks with “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley about his youthful drive to appear on stage; and about making connections – whether it’s with an audience, a dance partner, or a father struggling with Alzheimer’s.

For more info:

MUSIC: The transformation of Lil Nas X | Watch Video

He had a hit with his breakout single “Old Town Road,” about a horse-loving hip hop cowboy. But for his debut album, Lil Nas X wrote songs about his real life as a gay man, and called the album by his real first name, “Montero.” The multiple-Grammy-nominee talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about reinventing himself, as his true self.

WEB EXTRA: Lil Nas X dresses up (YouTube Video)

WEB EXTRA: Lil Nas X on nudity: “Our bodies are art” (YouTube Video)

You can stream the Lil Nas X album “Montero” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on 2022: The future is here! | Watch Video

The comedian’s oldest child is almost a high school graduate – which means time is playing tricks on us.



NATURE: Monarchs (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday morning with Monarch Butterflies in Pacific Grove, California. Videographer: Lance Millbrand.



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

MOVIES: The 10 best films of 2021

Extraordinarily ambitious dramas and spellbinding documentaries are among the year’s most memorable movies, featuring peerless performances, timeless music, touching humanity and apocalyptic satire. CBSNews.com’s David Morgan offers his picks.

