Update on this year’s and next year’s ballot measure certifications | Connecticut

As of May 30, 2023, 24 statewide measures have been certified for the ballot in eight states for elections in 2023. That’s nine more measures than the average number (15) certified at this point in other odd-numbered years from 2011 to 2021.

For 2024, 38 statewide measures have been certified in 20 states. That’s six more measures than the average number certified at this point from 2010 to 2022.

Here’s an update on the latest ballot measure activity.

Five new measures were certified for the 2023 ballot last week:

Two new measure were certified for the 2024 ballot last week:

Signatures have been submitted and are pending verification for one initiative in Michigan:

Signatures were verified for three indirect initiatives in Maine, and the initiatives are now before legislators:

In Ohio, one initiative to legalize marijuana was certified to the Legislature, which had four months to act on the proposal; as the Legislature took no action, a second 90-day signature-gathering period commenced on May 3.