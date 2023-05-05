Updated: Lawmakers Pass $117B Budget, End Session | Headlines

Florida

May 5, 2023
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida lawmakers have finalized a $117 billion price range and an accompanying $1.3 billion tax package deal, which marks the tip of a legislative consultation carrying out lots of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities.

