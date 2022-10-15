Oklahoma

Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

October 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


There might be some motion in the 2023 recruiting class rankings over the coming weeks.

For Texas in explicit, they’re not giving up on the recruitments of five-star linebacker Anthony Hill (Texas A&M commit) and four-star edge Colton Vasek (Oklahoma commit). The gifted duo are primarily on flip watch as a result of the Longhorns’ current success coupled with Texas A&M and Oklahoma’s struggles.

In 247Sports’ current 2023 class rankings, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma are very shut collectively. Less than two factors separate the 5 faculties from one another.

Alabama seems to be on their method to locking down the No. 1 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, whereas a number of different SEC faculties are current inside the top 10.

Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country at this time.

Tennessee (263.13)

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson (264.18)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Florida (267.85)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU (283.46)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (284.09)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (284.75)

(*10*)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (285.20)

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (285.70)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Georgia (292.84)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (310.10)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram