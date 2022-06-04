Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, June Edition | Bleacher Report

Zero of 12
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures
Who’re MLB’s 10 greatest gamers at every place two months into the 2022 season?
That is the straightforward query we got down to reply, and it required casting apart previous efficiency, expectations and long-term projections.
In different phrases, title recognition and former success do not imply something right here. We’re simply how gamers are performing in 2022.
We’ll have month-to-month updates to color a extra correct image of how issues stand. With the All-Star Recreation quick approaching, this will additionally function a preview for who is perhaps suiting up on this 12 months’s Midsummer Basic.
Let the talk start!
Notice: Included in parenthesis after every participant’s title is the place they ranked in final month’s model of this text, which will be discovered right here.
Willson Contreras (Dylan Buell/Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Catchers
1. Willson Contreras, CHC (4)
2. Alejandro Kirk, TOR (NR)
3. Jonah Heim, TEX (8)
4. Tyler Stephenson, CIN (NR)
5. Omar Narvaez, MIL (NR)
6. Will Smith, LAD (5)
7. Christian Vazquez, BOS (NR)
8. Keibert Ruiz, WAS (NR)
9. J.T. Realmuto, PHI (2)
10. William Contreras, ATL (NR)
No. 1 Spot: With free company looming this offseason, Willson Contreras is making a robust case for a profitable multiyear deal. The 30-year-old is hitting .278/.401/.530 for a 161 OPS+ with 9 doubles, 9 dwelling runs, 21 RBI and a pair of.2 WAR to lead all catchers.
Rising: Whereas some Toronto Blue Jays followers began the 12 months looking forward to the arrival of high prospect Gabriel Moreno, incumbent catcher Alejandro Kirk is doing his greatest to carry off the up-and-comer. With a .301/.379/.429 line in 153 plate appearances and stable pitch-framing metrics, he has been a brilliant spot at what’s a weak place leaguewide.
Falling: Veteran Travis d’Arnaud was No. 1 on the catcher checklist final time round, however he hit simply .208/.247/.364 in 81 plate appearances throughout Could. That has opened the door for William Contreras to see extra time behind the dish.
Paul Goldschmidt (Jim McIsaac/Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 First Basemen
1. Paul Goldschmidt, STL (NR)
2. Ty France, SEA (4)
3. Pete Alonso, NYM (NR)
4. C.J. Cron, COL (5)
5. Freddie Freeman, LAD (7)
6. Luis Arraez, MIN (NR)
7. Josh Bell, WAS (3)
8. Matt Olson, ATL (6)
9. Eric Hosmer, SD (1)
10. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR (8)
No. 1 Spot: Paul Goldschmidt is the NL chief in hits (66), batting common (.349), on-base proportion (.423), slugging (.619) and OPS+ (200) after a red-hot month, and he has added 18 doubles, 11 dwelling runs and 44 RBI. He batted .404 with a 1.288 OPS in Could.
Rising: With a 149 OPS+ via 53 video games, Pete Alonso is barely forward of the 147 OPS+ he posted throughout his record-breaking rookie season. He additionally leads the NL in RBI (47) due to a terrific .319/.456/.787 line with runners in scoring place.
Falling: After an important first month, Eric Hosmer hit a punchless .255/.318/.316 in 107 plate appearances in Could. His general numbers are nonetheless robust sufficient to earn him a spot within the high 10, however he is trending within the fallacious course.
Tommy Edman (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Second Basemen
1. Tommy Edman, STL (3)
2. Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA (1)
3. Jeff McNeil, NYM (2)
4. Jose Altuve, HOU (NR)
5. Andres Gimenez, CLE (5)
6. Gleyber Torres, NYY (NR)
7. Trevor Story, BOS (NR)
8. Luis Guillorme, NYM (NR)
9. Santiago Espinal, TOR (8)
10. Ketel Marte, ARI (NR)
No. 1 Spot: After a robust 2021, Tommy Edman has taken his sport to a different stage this 12 months, bettering his stroll price from 5.5 to 8.9 percent and boosting his on-base proportion from .308 to .347, largely out of the leadoff spot. On high of his offensive enchancment, he has additionally once more been elite defensively (7 DRS, 3.7 UZR/150) at second base.
Rising: Do not look now, however Gleyber Torres is hitting .295/.329/.577 with six dwelling runs and 12 RBI in his final 21 video games. It is easy to neglect that he is nonetheless solely 25 years previous, and transferring off shortstop has allowed him to focus extra on his offensive sport.
Falling: Ozzie Albies has not hit a house run since April 23, and his lack of on-base capability (.298 OBP) signifies that his offensive worth depends tremendously on his energy manufacturing. That stated, he has at all times been streaky, and he is able to getting scorching and shortly climbing again into the highest 10.
Manny Machado (Icon Sportswire)
Prime 10 Third Basemen
1. Manny Machado, SD (3)
2. Jose Ramirez, CLE (1)
3. Rafael Devers, BOS (10)
4. Nolan Arenado, STL (2)
5. Austin Riley, ATL (4)
6. Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT (5)
7. Josh Donaldson, NYY (NR)
8. Yandy Diaz, TB (6)
9. Patrick Knowledge, CHC (NR)
10. Alex Bregman, HOU (NR)
No. 1 Spot: The controversy between Manny Machado (185 OPS+, 3 DRS, 3.Three rWAR), Jose Ramirez (194 OPS+, –3 DRS, 2.5 rWAR), Rafael Devers (170 OPS+, -2 DRS, r2.5 WAR) and Nolan Arenado (148 OPS+, 9 DRS, 2.7 WAR) for the No. 1 spot amongst third basemen is among the most compelling at any place.
Rising: Regardless of main the NL with 68 strikeouts, Patrick Knowledge nonetheless sports activities a 117 OPS+ with 10 doubles, 11 dwelling runs and 27 RBI. The 30-year-old has been a diamond-in-the-rough discover for the retooling Chicago Cubs.
Falling: Sheldon Neuse was a shock early brilliant spot for the Oakland Athletics, hitting .328/.394/.469 over the primary month of the season. Nevertheless, after hitting simply .170/.232/.210 in 108 plate appearances final month, he fell from No. 7 to out of the rankings solely.
Tim Anderson (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Shortstops
1. Tim Anderson, CWS (4)
2. J.P. Crawford, SEA (1)
3. Xander Bogaerts, BOS (3)
4. Jeremy Pena, HOU (8)
5. Francisco Lindor, NYM (5)
6. Trea Turner, LAD (NR)
7. Dansby Swanson, ATL (NR)
8. Wander Franco, TB (2)
9. Corey Seager, TEX (7)
10. Willy Adames, MIL (6)
No. 1 Spot: Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson leads all shortstops in OPS+ (159) as he is hitting .356/.393/.503 with 14 extra-base hits and eight steals. Beneath the floor, he has trimmed his strikeout price to a career-low 11.6 percent, and he has not sacrificed any high quality of contact.
Rising: Free-agent-to-be Dansby Swanson hit .304/.357/.490 with 5 dwelling runs and 17 RBI in Could, and that got here on the heels of an unsightly .216/.293/.361 line over the primary month of the season. His free-agent incomes energy will rely on which model reveals up the remainder of the best way.
Falling: Rising pains are inevitable for a younger participant, and that is what we noticed from Wander Franco final month. The Tampa Bay Rays wunderkind posted a .566 OPS in Could, down from a .912 OPS over the primary month of the 2022 marketing campaign.
Andrew Benintendi (Ron Schwane/Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Left Fielders
1. Andrew Benintendi, KC (2)
2. Austin Hays, BAL (8)
3. Joc Pederson, SF (4)
4. Trevor Larnach, MIN (NR)
5. Mark Canha, NYM (5)
6. Ian Happ, CHC (3)
7. Jurickson Profar, SD (9)
8. Chris Taylor, LAD (NR)
9. Brandon Marsh, LAA (NR)
10. David Peralta, ARI (NR)
No. 1 Spot: With a .337/.402/.431 line via 204 plate appearances, Andrew Benintendi is the highest participant at a comparatively weak place. The 27-year-old shall be a free agent this offseason, and with the Kansas Metropolis Royals planted within the AL Central cellar, he might be a scorching commodity on the commerce deadline.
Rising: The No. 20 choose within the 2018 draft, Trevor Larnach is having fun with a breakout season with the Minnesota Twins. He is hitting .282/.361/.485 for a 148 OPS+ in 119 plate appearances, and he leads all left fielders with seven defensive runs saved.
Falling: Rookie Steven Kwan was No. 1 on this checklist in our Could rankings, however after hitting .173/.271/.253 with three extra-base hits in 85 plate appearances final month, he has fallen out of the highest 10. The 24-year-old might be in peril of dropping his beginning job.
Mike Trout (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Heart Fielders
1. Mike Trout, LAA (1)
2. George Springer, TOR (3)
3. Brandon Nimmo, NYM (4)
4. Daulton Varsho, ARI (8)
5. Julio Rodriguez, SEA (NR)
6. Luis Robert, CWS (NR)
7. Byron Buxton, MIN (2)
8. Cedric Mullins, BAL (NR)
9. Bryan Reynolds, PIT (NR)
10. Myles Straw, CLE (6)
No. 1 Spot: Wholesome as soon as once more after an injury-plagued 2021, Mike Trout is hitting .292/.396/.613 for a 188 OPS+ that trails only Paul Goldschmidt (200), Aaron Decide (195) and Jose Ramirez (194) amongst all certified hitters.
Rising: Prime prospect Julio Rodriguez has shaken off a tough begin to his MLB profession to hit .313/.357/.503 with eight doubles, six dwelling runs, 22 RBI and 11 steals in his final 38 video games. It appears like he’ll give Jeremy Pena a run for his cash within the AL Rookie of the 12 months race.
Falling: After exhibiting some indicators of life early on, Cody Bellinger is again to struggling on the plate with a .184 common, 28.Eight % strikeout rate and just one dwelling run in his final 125 plate appearances. Will he be non-tendered this winter?
Mookie Betts (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Proper Fielders
1. Mookie Betts, LAD (10)
2. Aaron Decide, NYY (2)
3. Taylor Ward, LAA (1)
4. Juan Soto, WAS (3)
5. Mike Yastrzemski, SF (NR)
6. Kyle Tucker, HOU (7)
7. Manuel Margot, TB (NR)
8. Max Kepler, MIN (5)
9. Starling Marte, NYM (NR)
10. Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL (NR)
No. 1 Spot: Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has vaulted into the NL MVP dialog due to a .342/.411/.746 line in Could that included 10 doubles, 12 dwelling runs and 27 RBI in 28 video games. His 3.2 WAR trail only Manny Machado (3.3) amongst place gamers.
Rising: Mike Yastrzemski missed the chance to play within the All-Star Recreation throughout his breakout 2020 season because it was canceled, however he is making a robust case as soon as once more this 12 months. The 31-year-old is hitting .293/.401/.466 with 15 extra-base hits and 1.2 WAR in 41 video games.
Falling: Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki was the speak of baseball over the primary few weeks of the season, going 12-for-28 with 4 dwelling runs and 11 RBI in his first 10 video games. Since then, he is hit simply .198/.274/.306 with 40 strikeouts in 124 plate appearances.
J.D. Martinez (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Designated Hitters
1. J.D. Martinez, BOS (2)
2. Yordan Alvarez, HOU (1)
3. Bryce Harper, PHI (4)
4. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY (NR)
5. Trey Mancini, BAL (NR)
6. Shohei Ohtani, LAA (NR)
7. Daniel Vogelbach, PIT (3)
8. Miguel Cabrera, DET (NR)
9. Mitch Garver, TEX (NR)
10. Edwin Rios, LAD (NR)
No. 1 Spot: It is a coin toss between J.D. Martinez (174 OPS+, .360/.422/.555, 5 HR, 23 RBI) and Yordan Alvarez (171 OPS+, .272/.367/.574, 14 HR, 31 RBI) for the No. 1 spot amongst designated hitters. With an AL-leading .360 common, Martinez will get the slight edge regardless of his much less spectacular energy numbers.
Rising: Trey Mancini quietly hit .363/.449/.461 in 118 plate appearances final month, and with free company presumably coming this winter (mutual choice), he has an opportunity to spice up his inventory significantly with extra of the identical.
Falling: Slugger Daniel Vogelbach was hitting .312/.373/.508 on the finish of April, however he batted simply .164 with a .666 OPS in Could and is on the injured checklist with a strained hamstring.
Corbin Burnes (Icon Sportswire)
Prime 10 Proper-Handed Beginning Pitchers
1. Corbin Burnes, MIL (3)
2. Sandy Alcantara, MIA (NR)
3. Pablo Lopez, MIA (6)
4. Joe Musgrove, SD (NR)
5. Alek Manoah, TOR (4)
6. Justin Verlander, HOU (2)
7. Paul Blackburn, OAK (NR)
8. Kevin Gausman, TOR (NR)
9. Logan Gilbert, SEA (1)
10. Tony Gonsolin, LAD (NR)
No. 1 Spot: With a 1.95 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 64.2 innings, Corbin Burnes is making a robust case to defend his 2021 NL Cy Younger. The 27-year-old had his greatest begin of the season towards the St. Louis Cardinals on Could 29, permitting two hits whereas putting out 11 over seven scoreless innings.
Rising: In his final 5 begins, Sandy Alcantara has gone 4-Zero with a 0.69 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 39 innings. With that, he has leapfrogged teammate Pablo Lopez and given the Miami Marlins arguably the very best one-two punch in baseball.
Falling: It has been a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde begin to the season for Merrill Kelly, who was good in April (5 GS, 1.27 ERA, 28.1 IP) however struggled in Could (5 GS, 6.31 ERA, 25.2 IP) to fall off this checklist after claiming the No. 9 spot final time round.
Martin Perez (Tim Heitman/Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Left-Handed Beginning Pitchers
1. Nestor Cortes, NYY (2)
2. Martin Perez, TEX (NR)
3. Shane McClanahan, TB (10)
4. Tarik Skubal, DET (NR)
5. Framber Valdez, HOU (NR)
6. Max Fried, ATL (9)
7. Jose Quintana, PIT (NR)
8. Eric Lauer, MIL (5)
9. Julio Urias, LAD (6)
10. Carlos Rodon, SF (1)
No. 1 Spot: After seven shutout innings Thursday, Nestor Cortes sports activities a 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 60 innings, and his breakout has been one of many greatest tales of the 2022 season.
Rising: Veteran Martin Perez signed a one-year, $Four million cope with the Texas Rangers throughout the offseason after posting a 4.74 ERA in 114 innings with the Boston Purple Sox final 12 months. The 31-year-old leads the majors with a 1.42 ERA in 63.1 innings via 10 begins.
Falling: Carlos Rodon nonetheless ranks among the many MLB leaders with 70 strikeouts in 55 innings, however his ERA climbed from 1.17 on the finish of April to three.60 on the finish of Could. A clunker towards the St. Louis Cardinals on Could 15 (3.2 IP, 10 H, Eight ER) is basically accountable.
Josh Hader (Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)
Prime 10 Reduction Pitchers
1. Josh Hader, MIL (1)
2. Clay Holmes, NYY (NR)
3. J.P. Feyereisen, TB (NR)
4. Ryan Helsley, STL (3)
5. David Bednar, PIT (NR)
6. Brock Burke, TEX (10)
7. A.J. Minter, ATL (NR)
8. Edwin Diaz, NYM (NR)
9. Jordan Romano, TOR (2)
10. Taylor Rogers, SD (4)
No. 1 Spot: Left-hander Josh Hader has appeared in 18 video games and gone an ideal 18-for-18 on save alternatives. Alongside the best way, he is allowed simply 4 hits and 6 walks whereas putting out 26 of the 61 batters he has confronted. Not solely is he baseball’s greatest reliever, however he is a bona fide NL Cy Younger candidate.
Rising: With Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga each off to gradual begins and on the injured checklist, Clay Holmes has develop into the man within the New York Yankees bullpen. The sinkerballer has a 0.35 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 4 wins, seven saves and 7 holds in 24 appearances.
Falling: Veteran David Robertson started the 12 months with 11 scoreless innings and 5 saves in 5 alternatives for the Chicago Cubs to assert the No. 5 spot on this checklist final month. The 37-year-old has a 4.32 ERA with two blown saves in 4 probabilities since Could 7.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant and correct via Thursday’s video games.
