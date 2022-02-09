Uptown violent crime: City leaders asking for more police in area

Early Monday morning, 42-year-old Jerriun Lamont Maxie was shot and killed following an altercation outside of ‘Sidebar’ club.

DALLAS, Texas — Leaders representing Uptown’s Public Improvement District are now working with the Dallas Police Department to have a more significant presence of officers in the square-mile entertainment district after a man was shot and killed outside of a bar early Monday morning.

Kathy Stewart, the executive director of Uptown Dallas, Inc., told WFAA Tuesday that the shooting death of Jerriun Lamont Maxie, 42, is the latest troubling statistic that her nonprofit has seen since early last year.

“It’s been challenging and overwhelming,” Stewart said. “And we need help, we can’t stop this by ourselves.”

Investigators with Dallas police said Maxie got into some sort of altercation outside of the bar ‘Sidebar’ just after 2 a.m.

He was found lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Uptown Dallas, Inc. manages public spaces in the area, does community engagement, and works to better public safety.

Since early last year, Stewart says several violent crimes pushed her nonprofit to get better security cameras for the area and hire security guards, so that at least two are patrolling 24/7.

In March 2021, a woman was run over by a car and killed after an altercation.

In June, shots were fired outside Harris’ House of Heroes, and a woman was struck.

#DAYBREAK An innocent woman leaving work is shot in UPTOWN after a shooting near McKinney and Lemmon. A DPD officer drove the victim to the hospital in his squad car. Now the search is on for the gunman. pic.twitter.com/IQusUROtrQ — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 8, 2021

In August, Stewart says shots were fired into Tate’s bar.

In October, an innocent bystander was shot after two groups started firing at each other outside Rocco’s Pizza.

In December 2021? Two people were shot in a parking lot near Turkey D.A.M. Restaurant.

Stewart said her group is working with the Dallas Police Department to have more officers patrolling around the time that bars close.

“I think that’s when there’s a risk of violent behavior erupting,” said Stewart.

However, when asked, the department didn’t share a crime plan or tactical plan with WFAA.