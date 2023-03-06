Urban Crust Celebrates National Pi Day

Math fanatics and pizza fanatics unite! National Pi Day is bobbing up, and if math isn’t for you there are many different tacky techniques to have a good time the day.

A neighborhood Plano Italian eating place hopes you’re going to mark the approaching math vacation with a slice of pizza pie and an additional particular deal.

Urban Crust, the wood-fired pizzeria in ancient downtown Plano, is celebrating National Pi Day with a distinct cheese pizza deal. In honor of the particular math vacation, Urban Crust shall be providing cheese pizza for simply $3.14 from 3:14 p.m. to six p.m. on March 14.

“With all this delicious food at a great price, one might need 3.14 days to recover,” a commentary from Urban Crust stated.

National Pi Day is well known on March 14 as a nod to Pi, the Greek letter that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is roughly 3.14.

The vacation was once first celebrated in 1988 and was once formally declared a countrywide vacation via the U.S. Congress in 2009. March 14 may be Albert Einstein’s birthday, making it the easiest annual arithmetic birthday celebration.

Urban Crust is owned and operated via Nathan and Bonnie Shea. Opened in 2009, the eating place’s common menu options incredible pizzas and different Italian classics reminiscent of linguine ai gamberi and concrete cowboy ribeye.

The Italian joint additionally provides all kinds of cocktails with glad hours from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If pizza pie isn’t sufficient for the Pi fanatics, visitors can buy a recent pie for dessert.

Urban Crust is positioned at 1006 E. fifteenth Street in Plano. For extra information, click here or name (972) 509-1400.