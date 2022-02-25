Urban League Mission Is to Assist Minorities

Since its beginnings in the mid-1940’s, the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City has had as its mission “to assist African-Americans, other minorities and the poor to achieve social and economic equality,” said Dr. Valerie Thompson, president and chief executive officer.

In giving a brief history of the Urban League, Dr. Thompson outlined phases:

Phase I (1946-1957)

A period during which there was the acceptance of Blacks as apprentices in local unions occurred, as well as the entrance of Black women in local hospital-based nursing training,” Dr. Thompson pointed out.

“The first executive director of the Urban League, Cenoria D. Johnson, was appointed and the Urban League was housed in the basement of the Stiles Street YWCA (located at N. Stiles at NE Second Streets),” Dr. Thompson said.

She said the following developments in Oklahoma City’s history were brought about due to the Urban League’s leadership:

The hiring of the first 12 Black firemen;

The hiring of the first Black bus drivers

The acceptance of Blacks as apprentices in local unions;

The entrance of Black women in local hospital-based nursing training;

The appointment of Blacks to major local and state boards and commission.

1958-1967…Adoption of stand alone public housing.

Phase II (1968-1977)

A Community Organization Department was established to teach organizational skills to grass roots citizens and to assist them in the “how to’s” of political involvement and citizens’ participation.

Phase III (1978-198)

Programs were established, such as the Black Adoption Project, Equal Opportunity Day (EOD), Annual Health Fairs, Youth Community, Media Center and Minority Skills Bank.

Phase IV (1988-1997)

A grant from the Department of Commerce funded the Minority Business Development Center, which provided professional assistance to minority people wanting to start their own business. Leonard Benton retires as Executive Director.

Phase V (1999-Present)

Continuing to level the playing field of opportunity and eliminating the “opportunity gap” that separates the African American community from mainstream America.

(Dr. Thompson was named president during this phase.

“The National Urban League’s motto—‘Our Children Equals Our Destiny’– is implemented through the many programs the Urban League offers,” Dr. Thompson said.

The departments of the urban League:

Education and Workforce Development (Offers weekly job-readiness classes and résumé-writing)

Youth Development and Family Assistance (Provides food vouchers, after-school mentoring)

Housing Development

Economic Development

The urban League is continually improving the lives of children and families in the Oklahoma City area, a statement said.

By working to eliminate the “opportunity gap,” the Urban League continues to level the playing field of opportunity and eliminate every gap that separates the African-American community from mainstream America, the statement continued.

The league has a new digital computer center, which serves as an employment service tool during the mornings and as an after-school program in the afternoons.

Additionally, through a partnership with the National Urban League and Scholastic Books, the Urban League has provided more than 10,000 books to children .

Sometime ago, the league expanded its operation into a new 22,000 sq. ft. facility (which previously was the Eastside YMCA Building).