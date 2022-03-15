Ursula Burns, The First Black Female Fortune 500 CEO Says ‘Being In The Minority Can Be A Career Advantage’

When Ursula Burns turned the CEO of Xerox in 2009, she didn’t think about it a milestone achievement; then, she started receiving calls from Magic Johnson, Al Sharpton, and others.
It wasn’t lengthy earlier than she realized she was the primary Black feminine CEO of a Fortune 500 firm. Though Burns felt a bit overwhelmed, her work ethic, drive, and the truth that she was snug being the one Black individual and lady within the room stored her within the place for six years.
Burns informed CNBC she by no means minded being the one Black lady within the room and thought of it a bonus.
“If I raised my hand in any assembly, nearly absolutely, it was referred to as on,” Burns stated.
“You’re so totally different that, at the least in open areas, they’ll’t ignore you.”
Burns was born in Panama and moved to the U.S. when she was two. Based on the previous CEO, she and her two siblings had been raised by their mom, who cleaned workplaces and did childcare work. She additionally taught her three kids to exit and make issues occur for them, typically telling Burns and her two siblings, ‘the place you’re shouldn’t be who you’re.’
Her mom’s recommendation led Burns to Columbia College and a profession the place she knew she’d be one of some within the room. Even when there have been Black folks in a room, it was principally males, however once more, being one of many few within the room by no means bothered Burns. Reasonably it drove her to face out.
“My pure consolation is being the one or the few in a room — I used to be all the time a bit of little bit of a loner, so it didn’t hassle me,” Burns stated. I turned excellent at enjoying in that area.”
Burns was really in an area by herself whereas she was the CEO of Xerox.
At the moment, ladies make up lower than 10% of Fortune 500 CEOs, and girls of colour make up lower than two % of CEOs. There are at present two Black feminine CEOs within the U.S., Rosalind Brewer, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Thasunda Brown Duckett, the CEO of TIAA.
Three issues that Burns stated helped her get to a CEO place had been a robust work ethic, a need to unravel nearly any downside, and being a minority, which she felt was extra of a bonus than a drawback.
“If I had an concept, folks would hear. They might not all the time know it or agree, however being the minority turned out — at the least, at Xerox — to be a bonus,” Burns stated.