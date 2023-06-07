US Army Corps revokes permit for Minnesota mine, cites threat to downstream tribe’s water standards

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has made the verdict to revoke a key federal permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, now referred to as NewRange Copper Nickel. The permit didn’t agree to the water high quality standards set via a downstream tribe, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, whose reservation is situated at the St. Louis River underneath the mine and processing plant website online. The Corps to begin with awarded PolyMet the Clean Water Act permit in 2019, however suspended the permit in 2021 on the request of the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA used to be learning the consequences downstream on each the Band’s reservation and the Wisconsin waters of the St. Louis River, which bureaucracy part of the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. The Corps held a public listening to in May 2022 on whether or not the permit will have to be reissued, revoked, or changed. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribe instructed federal officers that the mine would violate its water high quality laws, in particular for mercury and different pollution. They mentioned that their upper standards are important to give protection to the fish and wild rice, which can be necessary meals for their individuals and tradition. The EPA really useful that the Corps no longer reinstate the permit. The Corps has mentioned that NewRange Copper Nickel is now unfastened to publish a brand new permit software with adjustments that agree to the tribe’s water high quality necessities. The corporate has mentioned that it is thinking about its choices because it determines its reaction to the verdict. Some different key lets in stay tied up via felony demanding situations. This choice is noticed as a vital victory for environmental teams which were combating the proposed mine for years in court docket and within the regulatory procedure. Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Stauber, who represents the world, has criticized the verdict, pronouncing it’ll make the U.S. extra reliant on China for important metals. NewRange Copper Nickel has mentioned that it believes the mine can produce copper, nickel, and platinum-group metals wanted for the blank power economic system in a accountable and sustainable means whilst growing jobs for northeastern Minnesota. The corporate has indicated that its proposed water remedy and control processes would lead to internet discounts in sulfate and mercury ranges within the St. Louis River gadget. The choice via the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers highlights the significance of complying with water high quality necessities and the affect mining will have at the setting and indigenous populations.

MINNEAPOLIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mentioned Tuesday it has revoked a a very powerful federal permit for the proposed NewRange Copper Nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, a undertaking popularly referred to as PolyMet, pronouncing the permit didn’t agree to the water high quality standards set via a sovereign downstream tribe.

The Corps mentioned in a commentary that it revoked the Clean Water Act permit, which it had in the past suspended, “because the permit does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.” The tribe’s reservation, at the St. Louis River, is downstream from the mine and processing plant website online close to Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes.

“This is a huge victory,” mentioned Paula Maccabee, an lawyer for WaterLegacy, one of the most environmental teams which were combating the proposed mine in court docket and within the regulatory procedure for a number of years. “It’s a victory for tribal sovereignty, it’s a victory for science, it’s a victory for the law. Although PolyMet has suffered other setbacks, this is by far the most consequential victory for human health, water quality and tribal sovereignty.”

The Corps mentioned NewRange Copper Nickel is unfastened to publish a brand new permit software with adjustments to the undertaking to make it agree to the tribe’s water high quality necessities. But Maccabee mentioned the Corps’ choice memo makes it transparent that it could be tough for the corporate to effectively cope with all of the problems raised via the tribe and the Environmental Protection Agency.

NewRange mentioned it is taking into account its choices because it digests the verdict and makes a decision on its reaction. Some different key permits also remain tied up via felony demanding situations.

“The Corps’ choice is person who calls for cautious assessment, decided motion, and extra engagement with regulators and all key stakeholders,” the corporate mentioned in a commentary.

PolyMet Mining and Teck Resources finalized a 50-50 three way partnership in February that renamed the undertaking NewRange Copper Nickel. They hope to entire the copper-nickel mine that PolyMet were creating for a number of years, and to sooner or later construct a separate mine subsequent door in a fair better ore frame that Canada-based Teck controls. PolyMet Mining’s greatest shareholder is Swiss-based minerals and mining large Glencore.

The Corps to begin with awarded PolyMet the Clean Water Act permit in 2019. At the time, Corps officers mentioned the undertaking complied with all acceptable federal regulations and laws.

Tribal officers instructed federal officers then that the mine would violate its water high quality laws, which can be stricter than the state’s, in particular for mercury and a few different pollution. The tribe mentioned its upper standards are wanted to give protection to the fish and wild rice which can be necessary portions of its individuals’ diets and tradition. The EPA agreed, and recommended that the Corps not reinstate the permit.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Corps mentioned it used to be obligated to revoke the suspended permit given the absence of enough stipulations within the current permit “to ensure compliance with the applicable downstream water quality requirements of the Band” underneath the Clean Water Act.

“This is a milestone determination and further proof that under law and science, this kind of mining does not belong in an area where there’s so much water,” mentioned Chris Knopf, govt director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.

NewRange reiterated that it believes the mine can produce copper, nickel, and platinum-group metals needed for the clean energy economy in a accountable and sustainable means whilst growing jobs for northeastern Minnesota. The corporate mentioned it has proven that its undertaking, via its proposed water remedy and control processes, would lead to internet discounts of sulfate and mercury ranges within the St. Louis River gadget.

Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Stauber, who represents the world, slammed the verdict, pronouncing it’ll make the U.S. extra reliant on China for important metals.

“The Biden Administration continues their attack on northern Minnesota and our lifestyle,” Stauber said in a statement. “We are on the cusp of delivering for the world and our country an ethically and responsibly sourced supply of these greatly needed critical minerals for our everyday life.”