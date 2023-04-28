US Army helicopters crash in Alaska on training flight

Military investigators are heading to Alaska’s internal to analyze a midair collision between two helicopters that killed 3 squaddies and injured a fourth. The crash came about close to Healy, Alaska, and a workforce of investigators from Fort Novosel, Alabama is predicted to reach on the scene via Saturday, in line with John Pennell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska. Little new information in regards to the crash has been launched as of Friday.

The Army has introduced that two of the warriors died on the crash web site, whilst a 3rd soldier died on a clinic in Fairbanks. The fourth soldier is in solid situation and used to be taken to a clinic. The names of the ones killed have no longer been launched but. The Army will unencumber additional main points as they change into to be had.

Both AH-64 Apache helicopters had been wearing two other folks on the time of the crash, and so they had been from the first Attack Battalion, twenty fifth Aviation Regiment primarily based close to Fairbanks. This tragedy has precipitated this remark from Major General Brian Eifler, “This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

This crash is the second one coincidence involving army helicopters in Alaska this yr. In February, two squaddies had been injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after starting up from Talkeetna. The plane used to be one in all 4 touring to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright. In March, 9 squaddies had been killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk clinical evacuation helicopters crashed all over a regimen midnight training workout about 30 miles northeast of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.