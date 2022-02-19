US Customs And Border Protection Seize ‘Massive’ Amount Of Methamphetamine Worth $18M – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility intercepted $18,800,000 in methamphetamine on Feb. 15.

“This massive methamphetamine smuggling attempt was stopped, thanks to our vigilant officers who continue to work as a team and use all available tools and resources to their full potential,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The nearly 1,349 pounds of drugs were inside boxes in a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.

The case remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.