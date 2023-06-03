US defense secretary vows not to bow to ‘bullying’ from China

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addressed the yearly Shangri-La Dialogue discussion board on Saturday, pledging that the United States would not tolerate “coercion and bullying” of its allies and companions through China. He confident Beijing that the U.S. stays dedicated to keeping up the present scenario on Taiwan and would favor discussion to battle, whilst additionally urging reinforce for a “free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific within a world of rules and rights” to counter China’s expanding assertiveness within the area.

The U.S. has higher its personal actions within the Indo-Pacific as a countermeasure to China’s sweeping territorial claims, incessantly crusing via and flying over the Taiwan Strait and within the South China Sea.

Austin highlighted quite a lot of problems with significance to Asian-Pacific international locations, comparable to local weather exchange, unlawful fishing, disrupted provide chains, and crisis reduction efforts. He additionally emphasised the U.S.’s dedication to deterring North Korea’s missile danger and China’s claims on Taiwan.

“To be clear, we do not seek conflict or confrontation,” he reassured. “But we will not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion.”

Austin conveyed that the U.S. stays “deeply committed” to the one-China coverage, which recognizes Beijing as the federal government of China however lets in casual family members with Taiwan, and continues to “categorically oppose unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.”

Austin known as for normal and direct communique between China and the U.S. to assist save you any imaginable battle, echoing Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s previous cope with on the discussion board.

General Li Shangfu, China’s new defense minister, declined Austin’s invitation for talks at the sidelines of the convention, despite the fact that the 2 shook palms earlier than sitting down at reverse facets of the similar desk in combination because the discussion board opened Friday.

Austin emphasised that a cordial handshake over dinner isn’t any change for substantive engagement, highlighting the significance of open discussion between international locations.