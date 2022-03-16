US drug overdose deaths reach another record high as deaths from fentanyl surge

US drug overdose deaths attain one other report excessive as deaths from fentanyl surge

Annual drug overdose deaths have reached one other report excessive in the US, as deaths from fentanyl and different artificial opioids surge to unprecedented ranges.An estimated 105,752 individuals died of a drug overdose within the 12-month interval ending October 2021, in accordance with provisional information printed Wednesday by the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention’s Nationwide Heart for Well being Statistics.About two-thirds of these deaths concerned artificial opioids reminiscent of fentanyl, a stronger and faster-acting drug than pure opiates.Artificial opioids are driving a lot of the rise. The variety of overdose deaths involving artificial opioids has almost doubled over the previous two years, from about 35,000 deaths within the 12-month interval ending October 2019 to greater than 69,000 in October 2021.CDC information first indicated that overdose deaths from any drug surpassed 100,000 yearly in information by April 2021. That is the seventh month in a row that estimates for the most recent 12-month interval have stayed above this stage.Nationwide, about 15,000 extra individuals died of drug overdoses than within the earlier 12 months, a 16% enhance.Overdose deaths have been up in all however 4 states in comparison with a 12 months earlier, the provisional CDC information reveals. New Hampshire, Hawaii and Delaware and Wyoming every noticed year-over-year declines. Alaska had the biggest annual enhance in overdose deaths — up 78% from October 2020.Together with artificial opioids, the brand new federal information reveals that overdose deaths from methamphetamine and different psychostimulants additionally elevated considerably, up almost 40% from the 12 months earlier than. They accounted for about 30% of all overdose deaths within the newest 12-month interval.

