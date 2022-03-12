US pays $2M a month to protect former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat







The State Division says it is paying greater than $2 million per 30 days to supply 24-hour safety to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former high aide, each of whom face “critical and credible” threats from Iran. The division informed Congress in a report that the price of defending Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked “delicate however unclassified,” was obtained by The Related Press on Saturday. Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “most strain” marketing campaign towards Iran and the report says U.S. intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained fixed since they left authorities and will intensify. The threats have continued whilst President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in oblique negotiations with Iran over a U.S. return to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. As a former secretary of state, Pompeo was routinely given 180 days of safety by the State Division’s Bureau of Diplomatic Safety after leaving workplace. However that safety has been repeatedly prolonged in 60-day increments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a consequence of “a critical and credible menace from a international energy or agent of a international energy arising from duties carried out by former Secretary Pompeo whereas employed by the division,” the report stated. Hook, who together with Pompeo was usually the general public face of the Trump administration’s imposition of crippling sanctions towards Iran, was granted the particular safety by Blinken for a similar motive as Pompeo instantly after he left authorities service. That has additionally been repeatedly renewed in 60-day increments. The most recent 60-day extensions will expire quickly and the State Division, at the side of the Director of Nationwide Intelligence, should decide by March 16 if the safety ought to prolonged once more, in response to the report. The report was ready as a result of the particular safety funds will run out in June and require a brand new infusion of cash if extensions are deemed vital. Present U.S. officers say the threats have been discusses within the nuclear talks in Vienna, the place Iran is demanding the removing of all Trump-era sanctions. These sanctions embody a “international terrorist group” designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that Pompeo and Hook have been instrumental in approving. The Vienna talks had been anticipated to provide an settlement quickly to salvage the nuclear settlement that President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018. However the talks have been thrown into doubt due to new calls for made by Russia and a small variety of unresolved U.S.-Iran points, together with the terrorism designation, in response to U.S. officers.





