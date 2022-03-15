US producer prices climbed 10% in February from a year ago

Wholesale inflation in the US shot up 10% final month from a yr earlier — one other signal that inflationary pressures stay intense in any respect ranges of the financial system

Wholesale inflation in the US shot up 10% final month from a yr earlier — one other signal that inflationary pressures stay intense in any respect ranges of the financial system.

The Labor Division mentioned Tuesday that’s producer value index — which tracks inflation earlier than it hits shoppers — rose 0.8% from December. The will increase had been consistent with economists’ forecasts.

The report didn’t embrace value adjustments after Feb. 15, lacking a spike in power costs when Russia invaded Ukraine 9 days later.

Excluding risky meals and power costs, wholesale inflation rose 0.2% from January and eight,4% from February 2021.

Final week, the federal government reported that surging gasoline, meals and housing prices pushed client costs up 7.9% in February from a yr earlier — sharpest spike since 1982.

Inflation, dormant for 4 many years, re-emerged final yr as the US rebounded with surprising velocity from 2020′s brief however devastating coronavirus recession. Caught off guard, firms scrambled to seek out provides and employees to fulfill an surprising surge in orders from clients flush with authorities aid checks. Factories, ports and freight yards got here underneath pressure. Shipments had been delayed and costs started to rise.

Tensions over Ukraine have solely pushed commodity costs greater.