US Rep. Lawson set to challenge Dunn as qualifying begins in Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Congressman Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat whose district was overhauled as a part of the once-a-decade reapportionment course of, helped launch this yr’s candidate qualifying interval Monday by submitting paperwork to challenge Republican incumbent Neal Dunn in one other North Florida district.

Lawson submitted his paperwork in individual on the state Division of Elections to run in opposition to Dunn, of Panama City, in Congressional District 2. Lawson appeared shortly after qualifying began at midday and mentioned he needed to be certain that he would have time to reply if elections officers had questions in regards to the paperwork earlier than qualifying ends Friday.

“I can remember the time I was out in Denver and tried to file paperwork and the (FedEx) plane crashed,” Lawson, who has represented Congressional District 5, mentioned. “We were trying to get on a bus to get back here. So, I want to make sure if anything is wrong with the paperwork, you know, I got until Friday for them to get in contact with me.”

Two many years in the past, Lawson, on the time a state senator, was amongst a number of candidates left scrambling after their qualifying papers had been misplaced when a Federal Express flight struck timber wanting a runway on the Tallahassee airport on the finish of the qualifying week.

By late afternoon Monday, Lawson and Dunn had been listed on the Division of Elections web site as having certified.

This yr’s qualifying interval will finish at midday Friday, when candidates for governor, three state Cabinet posts, a U.S. Senate seat, 28 congressional seats and all 160 legislative seats have to be certain that their paperwork is submitted.

Candidates can qualify by submitting petition signatures or paying charges. For instance, legislative candidates with political events pays $1,781.82 to run for legislative seats. The price is $1,187.88 for candidates with out occasion affiliations.

Congressional seats require $10,440 to run with a celebration tag and $6,960 for unaffiliated candidates. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, paid the charges for his or her campaigns.

Candidates for governor should pay $8,050.86 with occasion affiliations and $5,367 with out. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis paid. Dot-Inman Johnson, a former Tallahassee mayor, dropped off paperwork Monday on the Division of Elections for Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial run.

Lawson was joined by a number of candidate surrogates in submitting paperwork on the state’s R.A. Gray Building, which additionally has a “drop box” on the entrance for candidate papers.

DeSantis pushed a redistricting plan by means of the Legislature in April that fully revamped Lawson’s District 5, which has stretched from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. The new map condensed the district in the Jacksonville space.

Lawson’s choice to challenge Dunn in Northwest Florida’s District 2 shall be one of many higher-profile races of the yr. Most congressional and legislative races involving incumbents doubtless won’t be aggressive.

As the qualifying interval acquired underway, 28 of the 120 state House districts had solely a single introduced candidate.

In the Senate, 11 of the 40 districts didn’t have competitors as of early Monday afternoon. If left unchanged, that might imply free passes to reelection for incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples; Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando; Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills; Sen. Victor Torres, D-Kissimmee; Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart; Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach; and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.

Four House members wanting to transfer up to the Senate additionally had no introduced competitors as of early Monday afternoon: Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville; Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill; Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach; and Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs.

Among the Senate races which might be anticipated to be aggressive, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and former Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief each certified to run in the Aug. 23 Democratic major in Broward County’s District 35.

In the state House, in the meantime, redrawn district strains set up a major conflict between Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, and Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona. Both certified Monday in Volusia County’s House District 29.

Among different races, Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, could have to fend off GOP challengers Tod Cloud and Paul John Reinhardt, who certified Monday in House District 23. Also, Republicans Susan Plasencia and Kris Stark certified to attempt to defeat Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, in House District 37. Plasencia’s brother is former Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando.

In the congressional contests, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., will face a major challenge from conservative political activist and media determine Laura Loomer, who certified in a redrawn District 11 in Central Florida.

By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida