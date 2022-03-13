US Representative Says It Is ‘Extremely Concerning’ Brittney Griner Has Been Blocked From US Embassy Contact

Persevering with protection on the detainment of Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in Russia, uncertainty about her well-being grows daily. Occurring a month of imprisonment, the WNBA middle was detained at an unclear date a couple of month in the past and her bodily location remains to be unknown, mounting on the heightened concern that she might develop into a political pawn, experiences CNN.
Griner’s spouse, Cherelle Griner, and a number of U.S. representatives have known as for her launch, nevertheless, she nonetheless stays “with out official authorities entry to her,” acknowledged Texas Rep. Colin Allred, per the outlet.
The U.S. Embassy has on a number of events seeked consular entry to her however has been repeatedly denied at some point of her detainment. Allred says that is “uncommon and very regarding.”
“For Brittney’s sake, we don’t need her to develop into part of this type of political battle that’s happening, and we wish to be sure that her rights are revered and that we’re in a position to get entry to her, and that she will get by means of the method and get residence as rapidly as attainable,” Allred instructed CNN on Thursday.
Griner’s arrest got here days earlier than the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and as beforehand reported, a member of the U.S. Home Armed Providers Committee mentioned it will “be very troublesome to get Griner out of Russia,” contemplating the lethal battle.
Griner has allegedly been in touch along with her Russian lawyer, who has been speaking along with her agent and household again in Texas.
Not solely is Griner a Black lady in another country at battle, she is a homosexual lady in a notoriously anti-LGBTQ nation.
“Our diplomatic relationships with Russia are nonexistent in the intervening time,” mentioned California Rep. John Garamendi. “Maybe in the course of the varied negotiations which will happen, she may be capable of be one of many options. I don’t know.”
Greater than 57,000 individuals have signed the “Safe Brittney Griner’s Swift and Protected Return to the U.S.” petition on Change.org as of as we speak.