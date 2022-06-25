US Supreme Court ruling adds fuel to Florida abortion battles

TALLAHASSEE – The U.S. Supreme Court’s choice Friday to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling drew fiercely polarized reactions in Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying the state will “work to expand pro-life protections.”

The choice, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and backed by the courtroom’s conservative majority, had been anticipated after a draft opinion was leaked in May. It got here per week earlier than a brand new Florida regulation is scheduled to take impact that might stop girls from having abortions after 15 weeks of being pregnant.

Abortion-rights supporters are preventing the Florida regulation (HB 5), with a Leon County circuit choose scheduled to hear arguments Monday in a request for a short lived injunction to block it. Abortion clinics and a health care provider are difficult the regulation beneath a privateness clause within the Florida Constitution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the regulation in April, issued an announcement on Twitter praising Friday’s Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case, saying the “prayers of millions have been answered.”

“Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare,” DeSantis stated within the Twitter publish.

But Democrats and different abortion-rights supporters blasted the ruling as an assault on reproductive rights. State Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, predicted that Republicans might search an “all-out” abortion ban in Florida.

“With Florida Republicans cruelly proving their appetite for robbing women and girls victimized by the horrific trauma of rape, incest, and human trafficking of their right to an abortion after 15 weeks – period, end of sentence, no exceptions – it is clearly only a matter of time before our state also debates an all-out abortion ban,” Book stated in a ready assertion.

The Supreme Court choice got here after a long time of arguments by Republicans and different abortion opponents that Roe v. Wade needs to be overturned.

State Sen. Kelli Stargel, a Lakeland Republican who was the Senate sponsor of the 15-week restrict throughout this 12 months’s legislative session, stated Roe v. Wade induced “profound” harm to the nation.

“Protecting the innocent children whose lives are ended through abortion was a defining issue for me as I made the decision to run for elected office. Today is a wonderful affirmation of the pro-life efforts of so many over the last 50 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the justices for their courage in speaking the truth in the face of tremendous adversity,” Stargel, who’s working for Congress, stated.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, additionally praised the choice.

“As an adopted child myself, I am grateful for this decision. The court is finally righting a grievous wrong,” Simpson, who’s working for state agriculture commissioner, stated.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper will hear arguments Monday within the problem filed by abortion clinics and a health care provider to the brand new regulation. A South Florida Jewish congregation has filed a separate lawsuit arguing, partially, that the regulation violates religious-freedom rights.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, known as the authorized challenges a “hurdle” for the 15-week regulation.

“In Florida, our attention must now shift to the state courts and the Florida Supreme Court as they evaluate HB 5 and determine its constitutionality here – an additional hurdle present in our state,” Sprowls stated.

While Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reignited the political debate about abortion rights, teams such because the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops heralded it.

“Now, decision-making on abortion policy is once again in the hands of the American people and their elected officials. This is a momentous step towards establishing a more robust culture of life,” the Catholic bishops stated in an announcement.

Meanwhile, abortion-rights supporters rapidly introduced they’d maintain rallies in opposition to the Supreme Court choice, together with one deliberate Friday afternoon on the steps of the Old Capitol in Tallahassee.

“Today is a dark day in history, with the Supreme Court’s outrageous ruling overturning nearly 50 years of constitutional precedent protecting reproductive freedom and a woman’s right to determine her own health care choices over her own body, and leaving it to the states,” the Palm Beach County Democratic Party stated in an e-mail asserting two rallies Friday. “We will continue fighting. Turn outrage into action. Elections matter!”