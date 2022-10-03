US team wins women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney

A’ja Wilson scored 19 factors, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal on the girls’s World Cup.

SYDNEY, NSW — The names on the U.S. team have modified, the Americans’ dominance has not.

“It feels great,” stated Wilson, who was chosen because the match’s MVP. “We came here on a mission, we got it. We got gold. Now we’re going home with some hardware. It feels great to us. Australia was great to us. I didn’t see any kangaroos, but it’s OK because we are leaving with a gold.”

This was one of the crucial dominant groups in the Americans’ storied historical past in the World Cup that now has gained 11 gold medals. They’ve gained 4 straight gold medals for the primary time. This additionally was the most important win in a gold-medal recreation, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had achieved twice.

“Everybody wants to beat us. Everybody wants what we have and that’s gold medals and victories,” Breanna Stewart stated.

What began with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi has now been handed all the way down to Wilson and Stewart. With Alyssa Thomas the oldest participant at 30, the domination may proceed for years to come back.

“It’s been an incredible journey just to continue to lay that foundation down like so many of the greats in front of us have,” Wilson stated. “Now it’s our turn to step up and be in that situation.”

Host Australia defeated Canada 95-65 to win the bronze medal, led by 41-year-old Lauren Jackson’s 30 factors.

As they’ve achieved all match, the Americans did it on each ends of the courtroom, enjoying stellar protection in addition to utilizing a high-powered offense.

The U.S. (8-0) completed the World Cup averaging 98.8 factors — simply wanting the mark held by the 1994 team that averaged 99.1. They gained by a mean of 40.8 factors, topping the mark held by the 2010 team.

The recreation was a sellout with almost 16,000 followers — the most important crowd to attend a girls’s World Cup recreation for the reason that inaugural match in 1953 in Chile.

Led by Li Yueru and Wu Tongtong, China hung round. The Chinese team trailed 33-28 late in the second quarter earlier than the U.S. went on a 10-2 run highlighted by fast-break layups by Stewart and Wilson to increase the benefit to double-digits.

Jin Weina hit a 3-pointer simply earlier than the halftime buzzer to get China again to inside 10.

The U.S. was simply too good to let the upset occur, outscoring China 25-14 in the third. The Americans did have one scary second when Thomas went down after a collision with Li in the lane. She was helped off the courtroom, however returned a couple of minutes later.

“It was a tough game as we expected,” Thomas stated. “By no means is this game easy. We stuck to it and pulled out a win.”

China gained its first medal for the reason that 1994 World Cup when the team additionally took the silver and are a rising energy in women’s basketball. After the sport, the team posed for a photograph with their flag and males’s nice Yao Ming, who’s the president of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Li completed with 19 factors and Wu added 13 earlier than leaving the sport in the fourth quarter after her knee gave out driving to the basket. She needed to be carried off the courtroom.

The victory was the thirtieth in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t misplaced for the reason that 2006 semifinals towards Russia. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup document with 56 straight wins from 1959-86. This is simply the second time in the Americans’ storied historical past they’ve reached 4 consecutive gold medal contests. They additionally did it from 1979-90, profitable 3 times.

This U.S. team, which has so many new faces, continued to dominate the paint even with out 6-foot-8 Brittney Griner, outscoring its opponents by a mean of 55-24.

The groups met in pool play and China gave the U.S. its hardest recreation, shedding by 14 factors.

Championship Pedigree

Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Plum are a part of an unimaginable group that gained a World Cup and WNBA title in the identical yr. There have been 14 whole now.

Honoring Griner

“This is for BG. I hope BG knows she’s in our thoughts,” Stewart said. “We can’t wait for her to come home and hoping that she’s going to be home as soon as possible. BG, we got the gold for you and we miss you and we love you.”

Griner was sentenced in August to 9 years in a Russian jail after she was convicted of drug possession. The U.S. honored her by not having anybody wear her No. 15 on the roster.

Women’s World

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis was happy that half of the officers in the match have been feminine and 5 of the 12 head coaches have been girls. Both China and the U.S. had girls in cost of their groups, the second straight time that two feminine coaches made it to the gold-medal recreation.

