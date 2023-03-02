US weather: Strong tornadoes and baseball-sized hail could strike Texas and Oklahoma today as storms pummel the South

(CNN) A variety of extreme weather is stretching throughout the US as storms threaten heavy snow in the Southwest and the triple danger of tornadoes, damaging winds and rain in the South.

About 35 million folks throughout portions of the South and Southern Plains are in peril Thursday for serious thunderstorms — the worst of which could deliver more than one rounds of ferocious winds, large hail and tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center stated.

“Thursday and Thursday night: An intensifying system is expected to produce significant severe storms and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding,” the National Weather Service warned. “Think now about what (to) do during a warning wherever you expect to be.”

The device is anticipated to cause remoted supercell storms, which could spawn violent tornadoes and baseball-sized hail in central Texas and southern Oklahoma beginning Thursday afternoon.

The parade of serious climate will transfer eastward Thursday night, hurling wind gusts of as much as 75 mph.

A Level 4 of five average danger of serious storms is in position for over 8 million folks in jap Texas, northern Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma. Those spaces come with Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Waco, Texas, face a Level 3 of five serious hurricane chance. Cities with a Level 2 of five chance come with Houston; Austin, Texas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

Torrential rainfall could also be a priority. Rain could fall as briefly as 2 inches in step with hour in the most powerful storms, resulting in flash flooding.

More than 20 million persons are beneath flood watches from Oklahoma to Ohio. Up to five inches of rain is forecast throughout the area, and remoted totals could exceed 8 inches.

The serious climate danger will shift Friday to the Southeast and Ohio Valley on Friday, with Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta and Louisville in peril.

And the identical hurricane device is anticipated to deliver heavy snow and ice to the Northeast and the Great Lakes areas via this weekend.

Mammoth blizzard in the West

This long wintry weather hurricane already has wreaked havoc in the West, with snow in New Mexico because of proceed via Thursday afternoon. Up to five inches is imaginable in decrease elevations, whilst 8 to 18 inches could fall throughout prime elevations.

Heavy snow Wednesday inundated the Four Corners area the place Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico meet.

More than 22 inches of snow fell Wednesday in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona, consistent with the local weather service office.

In Southern California, massive amounts of snow this week left some stranded and made roads impassable for days. Several spaces throughout the state noticed greater than 100 inches of snow, consistent with the National Weather Service.

Across the state, about 70,000 homes and businesses still had no power Thursday morning, consistent with PowerOutage.us.

Across California, a number of days of heavy snow knocked out energy to 1000’s, made roads impassable and trapped citizens of their houses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency for 13 counties, together with San Bernardino County, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties.

Mount Baldy, outdoor Los Angeles, has recorded 106 inches of snow since February 22. More than 1 / 4 of all that blizzard got here down in two days this week.

Huntington Lake in the Sierra Mountains was once lashed with 144 inches of snow over a six-day length this week, consistent with the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services. The administrative center additionally reported 10 to twelve ft of snow close to China Peak, which resulted in the closure of Highway 16.

While California will get a temporary reprieve from the snow for the remainder of this week, every other device is anticipated to transport into Northern California this weekend.