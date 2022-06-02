US Women’s Open: British and Irish contenders at Southern Pines | Golf News







Georgia Corridor is competing at her seventh US Open

The 77th US Girls’s Open will get beneath approach at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Membership on Thursday and you’ll watch the entire motion stay on Sky Sports activities.

There are 11 former winners competing in North Carolina together with defending champion Yuka Saso and Nelly Korda, who makes her first look since February.

World No 1 Jin Younger Ko is bidding to win her third profession main whereas three-time US Open champion Annika Sorenstam returns for her first look since 2008.

And there are additionally plenty of British and Irish hopefuls who’re hoping to trigger a stir…

Gemma Dryburgh

The 28-year-old makes her US Open bow after profitable a qualifier in Georgia in the beginning of Could, the place she completed on six beneath par.

She maintained that good type by reaching the final eight of the Girls’s Matchplay in Las Vegas.

Dryburgh has loved three skilled victories, two of which got here on the Rose Women Collection in 2020, whereas she has competed on the LPGA Tour since 2018.

Louise Duncan (a)

One other Scot making her US Open debut, Duncan earned her place with victory ultimately summer time’s Girls’s Beginner Championship.

The 24-year-old impressed with a 10th-place end on the 2021 Open Championship and represented Nice Britain and Eire within the Curtis Cup.

Annabell Fuller (a)

Fellow beginner Fuller shot a three-under-par 137 on the College of Florida, the place she is at the moment finding out, which earned her a spot at Southern Pines.

Fuller, who will make her third Curtis Cup look in Pennsylvania on June 10, was one among simply three amateurs to make the reduce ultimately yr’s Open at Carnoustie. She additionally represented Europe within the Junior Solheim Cup.

Georgia Corridor

The 2018 Open champion arrives in good type, having gained the Saudi Women Worldwide by 5 photographs in March and completed tied for 13th on the Chevron Championship.

Corridor claimed her first win on US soil on the Portland Basic final September, defeating Ashleigh Buhai in a playoff. Her US Open file does not make for fairly studying, nonetheless, lacking the reduce in 4 of her earlier six appearances.

Lydia Corridor

Corridor is enjoying at her first US Open after profitable a five-for-one playoff on the fifth additional gap at Buckingham Golf Membership.

The 34-year-old has registered 4 skilled wins together with the 2012 British Masters.

Charley Hull

The skilled Hull is making her eighth US Open look and completed tied for 10th at Shoal Creek in 2018.

A one-over-par closing spherical noticed the 26-year-old drop to a tie for 25th on the Chevron Championship however she produced a top-10 end on the Aramco Crew Collection in Bangkok in Could.

Bronte Regulation

A winner on the LPGA Tour in 2019, Regulation was additionally a part of the victorious European Solheim Cup crew in the identical yr.

She seems on the US Open for the fourth time whereas her first skilled victory got here on the LPGA Tour in 2019. Regulation additionally gained final yr’s Dubai Moonlight Basic however a tie for 18th on the 2018 PGA Championship stays her greatest end at a significant.

Leona Maguire

The Irishwoman did not make the reduce on her earlier three US Open appearances however might be inspired by her efficiency on the Chevron Championship, the place she completed tied for 39th on two beneath par.

Maguire claimed her first LPGA Tour victory final February on the Drive On Championship and has her sights set on a breakthrough main.

Stephanie Meadow

Meadow loved knowledgeable debut to recollect on the 2014 US Open when she completed third behind Michelle Wie West and Stacy Lewis.

The 2-time Olympian is enjoying on the US Open for a seventh time and 2014 stays the one time she has made the reduce. The final of her two skilled victories got here within the 2019 Handa Invitational in her native Northern Eire.

Mel Reid

Reid made the reduce ultimately yr’s US Open for the simply the second time in six appearances however back-to-back rounds of 78 noticed her drop down the leaderboard.

A six-time winner on the European Tour, Reid claimed her first LPGA Tour success in 2020 on the LPGA Basic. She has additionally competed on 4 Solheim Cup groups.

