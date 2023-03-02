USA Today names Klyde Warren Park as a top park in U.S.





DALLAS — Klyde Warren Park is a well known Dallas appeal, and it’s been added to but some other checklist claiming it to be some of the highest parks in the U.S.

To in finding the top parks in the country, USA Today requested a panel of mavens for nominations prior to readers then voted for his or her top alternatives.

In describing the park, USA Today wrote:

“Perched atop a sunken freeway, this nationally acclaimed 5-acre oasis is just one of the examples of what makes Dallas’ downtown area so dynamic. The park was opened in 2012 for the purpose of encouraging more pedestrian foot traffic to the area, and to serve as a central gathering place for locals and visitors to enjoy. There are special areas within the park allocated for kids, for dogs and for playing board games. A variety of food trucks park alongside.”

While Klyde Warren is open to the general public, it’s operated through the personal Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation and is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a daily basis.

tale through Source link