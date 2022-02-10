Front Page Sports

USA vs. Czech Republic time, channel, TV schedule to watch 2022 Olympic women's hockey quarterfinal game

February 10, 2022
After losing to Canada in its final preliminary round game, the USA will open the quarterfinals of the Beijing Winter Olympics women’s hockey tournament with a game against the Czech Republic. 

The Americans defeated Sweden, the ROC and Switzerland before falling to the Canadians 4-2 on Monday night. The Czech Republic recorded wins against Sweden and China in group play. Its final prelim game was a 3-2 loss to Japan on Tuesday. 

The Sporting News has you covered with everything to know ahead of USA vs. Czech Republic on Thursday night, including start time, TV channel and the remaining tournament schedule. 

What channel is USA vs. Czech Republic on today?

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on USA Network and NBC. The women’s hockey competition began Feb. 3 in Beijing.

Viewers will be able to watch Team USA on multiple platforms. Other games will also be available to live stream on NBC’s Olympics website, the NBC Sports app and fuboTV

USA vs. Czech Republic start time

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 10
  • Time: 11:10 p.m.

Team USA will face the Czech Republic at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing at 11:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Women’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022

Thursday, Feb. 10

GameTime (ET)
USA vs. Czechia11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 

GameTime (ET)
Canada vs. Sweden8:10 a.m.
ROC vs. Switzerland11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

GameTime (ET)
Finland vs. Japan3:40 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 

GameTime (ET)
Semifinal 111:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

GameTime (ET)
Semifinal 28:10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GameTime (ET)
Bronze-medal game6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

GameTime (ET)
Gold-medal game11:10 p.m.





