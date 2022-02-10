USA women’s hockey team Olympic schedule: Roster, groups, full slate from preliminary round to medal games

The United States women’s hockey team will be going for their second consecutive gold medal when they step on the ice in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The American women won the gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Canada in the gold medal game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The United States women’s squad will return several of its star players, including Hillary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield. Knight joins Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women in USA Hockey history to be named to four Olympic teams.

Team USA will begin their quest for a gold medal on Feb. 3 against Finland in their first of four prelim games. Below you can find when exactly you can watch the Americans go for gold throughout the Winter Olympics, as well as the entire team roster.

USA women’s hockey schedule, results

Feb. 3: USA defeats Finland, 5-1 (Prelims)

Feb. 5: USA defeats Russian Olympic Committee, 5-3 (Prelims)

Feb. 6: USA defeats Switzerland, 8-0 (Prelims)

Feb. 7: Canada defeats USA, 4-2 (Prelims)

Feb. 10: Women’s hockey quarterfinal, 11 p.m.

Feb. 11: Women’s hockey quarterfinal, 8 a.m.

Feb. 12: Women’s hockey quarterfinal, 3:40 a.m.

Feb. 13: Women’s hockey semifinal 1, 11 p.m.

Feb. 14: Women’s hockey semifinal 2, 8 a.m.

Feb. 16: Women’s hockey bronze medal game, 6:30 a.m.

Feb. 16: Women’s hockey gold medal game, 11 p.m.

USA women’s hockey team roster

Forwards

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

Defense

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Goaltenders

Alex Cavallini

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney

