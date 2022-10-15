USACE leaders survey northeast Florida coastal conditions after Hurricane Ian > Jacksonville District > Jacksonville District News Stories

Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 13, 2022) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders undertook a boots-on-the-sand tour of northeast Florida seashores Oct. 9 for a firsthand view of Hurricane Ian impacts.

USACE South Atlantic Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, and Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth, met with county and metropolis leaders to look at erosion and flooding impacts firsthand, be briefed on present and future federal shore safety tasks, and focus on ongoing collaboration with native sponsors to strengthen and protect the coastlines of Flagler and St. Johns Counties.

In Flagler Beach, officers described the storm surge that struck the night Ian handed over, severely eroding seashore and dunes alongside the coast, flooding houses and companies, and damaging the town’s drainage methods. The erosion additionally created weak sections alongside State Road A1A, the world’s main hurricane evacuation route and a nationally historic byway.

Mayor Suzie Johnston, a local and lifelong resident, instructed the USACE group she had been watching the town’s coastal dunes deteriorate for years. “Now we are running out of dunes,” she stated.

USACE and the county are presently collaborating to provoke a federal shore safety undertaking that will see the development of dunes and seashore berm, and lay the inspiration of a 50-year partnership of shoreline restoration and stabilization.

USACE Jacksonville District senior undertaking supervisor Jason Harrah offered an in-depth briefing of the proposed coastal storm danger administration undertaking and the group walked stretches of the coast to look at present conditions and focus on choices for preserving the seaside neighborhood, its infrastructure and its lifestyle.

An preliminary building contract is scheduled for commercial in February 2023, adopted by award that April pending receipt of all required lands, easements and rights of means by Flagler County, the USACE non-federal sponsor, stated Harrah.

“We are not losing sight of what happened here in Flagler County,” stated Hibner, who had spent the previous week taking inventory of post-hurricane conditions and emergency response efforts alongside Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Thank you very much for coming,” stated Flagler County engineer Faith Alkhatib. “We are a small town, but a small town with 18 miles of coastline.”

The USACE group then traveled north to St. Johns County, the place they had been met by county officers to look at the present federal seashore tasks at St. Augustine Beach and Vilano Beach in addition to coastal damages alongside the Summer Haven shoreline.

An ATV experience alongside that weak shoreline introduced dwelling the extent of abrasion and a ground-zero perspective for assessing the current and potential future menace to the seashore and the infrastructure it protects.

The celebration paused at Summer Haven to look at how the consequences of many cycles of storm affect had most just lately breached the coastal barrier. The ocean right here has reached the Summer Haven River, threatening additional intrusion and injury to infrastructure and the native economic system.

“The next breach would reach the Intracoastal Waterway, it would impact the IWW, ” stated Dr. Joseph Giammanco, the county’s director of emergency administration.

“I think I had a good, on paper overview of the situation, but it has been extremely helpful, and important, to see this firsthand to understand the totality of issues you are facing,” Hibner instructed his hosts.

Contracts for emergency seashore renourishments of St. Augustine Beach and Vilano Beach are scheduled for award in May 2023. Both emergency tasks can be constructed with 100% federal funding.

The USACE group wrapped up their post-storm investigations within the City of St. Augustine, the place officers described the menace storm exercise and sea stage rise pose to the historic and financial base of the nation’s oldest, European-settled city middle.

Mayor-Elect Nancy Sikes-Kline elaborated on the wealth of historic constructions, archaeological zones and nationally registered landmarks that underpin the town’s tourism-based economic system, and the menace that persistent and probably escalating future flooding pose to the town’s well-being and sustainability.

The USACE group and their hosts toured the South Davis Shores neighborhood, the town’s lowest mendacity elevation, the Lake Maria Sanchez neighborhood, and several other others to achieve an knowledgeable understanding of the advanced of vulnerabilities and potential options with which right this moment’s officers should contend.

And contend they shall. The metropolis and USACE Jacksonville District are presently in discussions to provoke a significant feasibility research to investigate and finest design a coherent plan of motion to handle St. Augustine’s current threats and potential options.

The subsequent step ahead for this three-year research could be the signing of a feasibility value share settlement between USACE and the City of St. Augustine, which each side are working towards engaging in by the tip of December, stated Booth, the Jacksonville District commander.

“It is a part of our mission to provide effective, responsive technical service to the nation, and our partners in St. Augustine, and St. Johns and Flagler Counties can count on us to be there for them,” he stated.

