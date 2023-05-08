USC football recruiting: Anquon Fegans, No. 1 safety and top-10 prospect in 2025 class, commits

(*1*) 247Sports

On Sunday, USC secured a dedication from probably the most highly-regarded potentialities in the Class of 2025. Safety Anquon Fegans, ranked because the No. 1 safety in the category and the No. 10 general prospect via 247Sports, introduced his dedication to the Trojans. Fegans picked USC from a listing of choices that incorporated one of the vital most sensible systems in the country.

Hailing from Alabaster, Alabama, Fegans has a notable circle of relatives in football. His older brother, Trequon Fagans, is a former Alabama defensive again who additionally dedicated to USC at the similar day as a switch. Trequon redshirted for the Crimson Tide remaining season after being a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022.

Anquon Fagans nonetheless has two seasons of highschool football left to play, however he has already made a reputation for himself. He has helped Thompson High School immensely, as this system has gained 4 consecutive state championships. In 2022 on my own, he recorded 67 tackles and 9 interceptions after taking part in considerably as a freshman. Fegans is thought of as a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and a four-star prospect via 247Sports.

For extra main points on Fegans, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins has supplied the next scouting document:

An even-looking safety prospect that already has some precious enjoy underneath his belt having gotten varsity snaps as a freshman for Alabama’s 7A state champs. Well-put in combination at 6-foot-1, 180 kilos, however nowhere with regards to being maxed out, and may just in the end push 200 kilos or extra as soon as lifting school. Has been applied basically as a deep safety early on in the prep profession, however has additionally doubled as a nickel defender in sure eventualities. Tends to carry his personal in man-to-man protection and has proven that he can bounce routes right through offseason 7-on-7 play. Rather serviceable as an open-field tackler and turns out to take into account that the decrease guy continuously wins extra occasions than now not. Competitive on particular groups and will have to be offering worth in each kick and punt protection on the school of his selection. Must continue learning and evolving as a participant, however the skill to temporarily learn and diagnose and then put himself in place to make a play could be very promising. Could in the end transfer nearer to the road of scrimmage relying on how his frame fills out, however has lots of the abilities required to emerge as a multi-year contributor in the again seven at a most sensible 25 program.

Fegans is the primary dedication for USC’s 2025 elegance.