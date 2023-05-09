USC lands DJ Rodman: Son of Dennis Rodman to join Bronny James after transferring from Washington State

On Tuesday, USC introduced that they have got recruited DJ Rodman, a switch from Washington State University, as phase of their 2023-24 roster. The mythical Dennis Rodman, a former NBA nice and Hall-of-Famer, is his father. DJ Rodman performed 30 video games for the Cougars within the earlier season and has some other 12 months of eligibility final.

Last season, Rodman averaged 9.6 issues and 5.8 rebounds consistent with recreation whilst taking pictures 38.1% from past the arc in 31.5 mins consistent with recreation. It was once his fourth season within the WSU program and primary as a full-time starter. It is encouraging news for the No. 14-ranked USC Trojans taking a look to compete for a Pac-12 identify subsequent season.

In addition to securing veteran addition of Rodman, the Trojans recruited Bronny James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, over the weekend and previous secured a dedication from Isaiah Collier, the second one general prospect from the Class of 2023. With standout gamers, Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, and Joshua Morgan anticipated to go back, USC trainer Andy Enfield has constructed an excellent staff for subsequent season.

According to Evanmiya.com, final season, Rodman ranked as Washington State’s third-best defender, making him a treasured addition. Although he might not be the Trojans’ number one scorer, he’s anticipated to serve within the rotation as a three-and-D wing participant, offering balance and veteran management for the more youthful gamers at the staff who’re beneath power to carry out with the arriving of James and Collier.