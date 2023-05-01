USC lands Georgia transfer DT Bear Alexander, the top player available in the portal

USC has gained some giant news with the dedication of Bear Alexander, an elite Georgia transfer defensive take on. On Sunday, Alexander, the No. 12 player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings and the top uncommitted transfer, introduced that he had selected the Trojans over Texas, Oregon, Miami, Penn State, and Colorado.

A stunning addition to the transfer portal, Bear Alexander used to be poised to contend for a spot on the defensive inner at Georgia. However, he in the long run made up our minds to transfer to USC in seek of extra enjoying time. Alexander’s dynamic skills as a defensive lineman are strongly recommended via his spectacular freshman yr stats of 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes defended.

At USC, Alexander has the likelihood to grow to be a big difference-maker on a protection that completed in the backside 30 in a number of key classes. The Trojans have additionally added different spectacular transfers, like five-star Anthony Lucas from Texas A&M at defensive finish.

Alexander, who’s from Terrell, Texas, has helped his highschool (Denton Ryan) win a state championship in his highschool occupation. He additionally went to a couple of prime colleges, making an attempt to transfer for assist after being dominated ineligible for athletic functions.

247Sports nationwide scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had the following remarks about Alexander: “Shows encouraging get-off quickness relative to size, as well as pursuit ability. Plays inside a four-man front and is likely capable of fitting even or odd looks. Can expand move set and technical nuance.”