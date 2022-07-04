USC, UCLA to join Big Ten: Latest news, updates on college football’s next reported conference shakeup

The college soccer panorama is about to expertise its second huge shift in as a few years.
Approximately 11 months after Texas and Oklahoma made waves by getting ready to depart the Big 12 for the SEC, USC and UCLA are exploring a equally seismic transfer with a transfer from the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as quickly as 2024, in accordance to a number of experiences.
Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was the primary to report the potential switch of college soccer powers, clarifying the transfer “has not been finalized” and talks are ongoing.
After Wilner’s report, a number of insiders confirmed the veracity of the plans, which might proceed the consolidation of energy throughout college soccer.
The Big 12 responded to dropping Texas and Oklahoma by including Group of Five wonders Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU. Whether the Pac-12 tries to fill out its ranks by related means — or if extra groups flock to the Big Ten — will probably be one of many largest storylines going into the 2022 college soccer season.
College soccer as an establishment is in a state of flux. As identify, picture, and likeness conversations proceed together with the switch portal, these conference realignments illustrate a change in philosophy throughout the game. If and when this turns into official (and it has a great distance to get there), the Pac-12 can have to reply.
The Big Ten, after all, nonetheless has to approve the transfer and there is at all times the query of cash. But the wheels which have been set in movement are going to be arduous to decelerate.
Here’s the newest on USC and UCLA’s potential strikes to the Big Ten.
Big Ten news: Latest updates on USC, UCLA becoming a member of conference
This part will probably be up to date as updates to the change are available in.
July 1
The Pac-12 goes on the offensive, releasing an announcement that claims the league’s board of administrators met Friday morning and “authorized the conference to explore all expansion options.”
July 1
Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports says Oregon and Washington are awaiting phrase from the Big Ten on the potential of following UCLA and USC to the conference. Big Ten officers have instructed them they’re “standing pat” for now as they await phrase from the college that undoubtedly is their prime goal: Notre Dame.
June 30
The Big Ten introduced the additions of UCLA and USC, saying in an announcement that it continued the conference’s “legacy of transformation and innovation in college athletics.”
“The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California, under the leadership of President Carol Folt, and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the leadership of Chancellor Gene Block,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in the statement. “I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request, and took appropriate action based on our consensus.”
June 30
The Pac-12 Conference stated in an announcement it was “extremely surprised and disappointed” concerning the news of USC and UCLA leaving, however stated it’s going to proceed creating applications to profit its members.
“We look forward to partnering with current and potential members to pioneer the future of college athletics together,” the conference stated in an announcement.
June 30
The two applications have introduced their strikes as being official now to the Big Ten:
June 30
It’s official: USC and UCLA have been accepted into the Big Ten, in accordance to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. They will join the league in 2024.
June 30
Ross Dellenger is reporting the presidents within the Big Ten will vote to settle for UCLA and USC into the conference. The vote is predicted to be unanimous.
Meanwhile, the Pac-12’s presidents and athletic administrators will name to talk about the transfer.
June 30
Brett McMurphy reported the deal may very well be completed by Friday, and the conference would possibly proceed to increase previous 16 groups. Meanwhile, the Big 12 may look to add Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
June 30
According to Brett McMurphy, USC and UCLA approached the Big Ten about becoming a member of. The Big Ten, it seems desires to oblige.
June 30
While a given, Ross Delenger makes the salient level that conferences that are not the Big Ten or SEC now want to preserve a detailed eye on their status faculties. He names Oregon, Clemson, Florida State, and North Carolina asa particular targets. Stanford is also a sleeper in that class.
Projected Power 5 conferences for 2025
SEC faculties
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Oklahoma (Joining 2025)
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas (Joining 2025)
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
Big Ten faculties
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- UCLA (Joining 2024)
- USC (Joining 2024)
- Wisconsin
Big 12 faculties
- Baylor
- BYU (Joining 2023)
- Cincinnati (Joining 2023)
- Houston (Joining 2023)
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- UCF (Joining 2023)
- Texas Tech
- West Virginia
ACC faculties
- Boston College
- Clemson
- Duke
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- Louisville
- Miami Florida
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Pittsburgh
- Syracuse
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Wake Forest
Pac-12 faculties
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- California
- Colorado
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- Stanford
- Utah
- Washington
- Washington State
Independent
- Notre Dame (ACC voting member)
