USDOJ: Gun seller guilty plea for Colleyville hostage situation

An lawyer mentioned the 32-year-old is a convicted felon who “had no business” carrying, shopping for, or promoting firearms. He now withstand a decade in federal jail.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — The man that offered a firearm used within the Texas synagogue hostage situation has pleaded guilty for his connection to the crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) introduced Thursday that 32-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged in January quickly after the situation came about.

Williams is accused of promoting a firearm to Malik Faisal Akram, which Akram used to carry 4 individuals hostage on the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville. The situation went on for virtually 12 hours earlier than the hostages escaped and the suspect was shot and killed.

According to the DOJ, Williams was beforehand convicted for aggravated assault with a lethal weapon and tried possession of a managed substance. Despite the conviction, he allegedly admitted to having the semiautomatic pistol that was offered to Akram.

There’s no information on how he obtained the gun.

“This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying – much less buying and selling – firearms. Whether he suspected his buyer would use the gun to menace a community of faith is legally irrelevant: In the U.S., convicted felons cannot possess firearms,” mentioned U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham.

The DOJ mentioned Williams was first interviewed by FBI brokers days after the hostage taking. Agents tied Williams to Akram after wanting by means of cellphone information that allegedly confirmed them having conversations within the days main as much as the crime.

During the primary interview, Williams mentioned he remembered assembly a person with a British accent, however could not consider his title.