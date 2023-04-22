USF researcher halfway to goal of living underwater for 100 days

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Joseph Dituri, a researcher from USF, is these days making an attempt to set a brand new global document through living underwater for 100 days. He has reached the halfway mark of his undertaking, which he started again in March, and is living 30 ft underneath the water’s floor in a 100-square-foot house in Key Largo.

Dr. Dituri, sometimes called Dr. Deep Sea, is a US Navy veteran and an affiliate professor at USF. He is learning how the human frame reacts to long-term publicity to excessive drive and is concurrently educating his biomedical engineering elegance on-line whilst living underwater.

Despite living underwater for 50 days, Dr. Dituri says he’s retaining very busy and does no longer really feel lonely. He teaches youngsters in regards to the significance of STEM and does outreach actions for them. He additionally is going diving a couple of times an afternoon and says this takes up an hour of his time.

Logistics were one of the most important demanding situations for Dr. Dituri. He has had to work out how to get meals and different must haves to him whilst he’s underwater. He has even had to maintain energy outages, reminiscent of when the island of Key Largo went darkish throughout a hurricane.

The earlier global document for living underwater is 73 days, and Dr. Dituri hopes to damage this through staying underwater for 100 days. He is finding out so much about himself throughout this revel in and is extremely joyful to be inspiring youngsters to pursue STEM careers.

